‘We were unfortunate to lose Bradley like this, but his experience can save many lives’ – family of drowning victim (14) make water safety appeal

The family a teenager who tragically died this week after he got into difficulty swimming in the sea have appealed for others to be “cautious in the water”.

Following an extensive search operation off Dublin’s Burrow Beach, on the evening of Monday July 11, Bradley Lulendo (14) was taken to CHI Temple Street where he later passed away.

Originally from Angola, Bradley lived in Drumcondra with his parents and three siblings.

His older brother Pasias said the family hopes that Bradley’s tragic death can “save many lives”.

"We all like to swim but we need to be cautious with the water. I want to raise awareness and want people going to beaches to know that mother nature is beautiful, but it can also be dangerous,” he told RTÉ news.

"We were unfortunate to lose Bradley like this, but his experience can save many lives. Yes, go swim, go enjoy yourself but be cautious. Don't go too far in, stay within your reach. Stay within your boundary."

Piasas has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of his brother’s funeral; details of which have yet to be announced.

He added: "I miss him so much… I’m really hurt because I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to him properly. I’ve been chasing my own life that I haven’t been really close to my family in the few years. What has happened now has shocked me so much.

"I feel guilty to not be there for Bradley. I feel guilty that I was only one call away. I feel guilty not to have gone to the beach and swim with him. He wanted to just have fun like every other young kid."

Water Safety Ireland said on average nine people drown every month nationwide and the organisation is urging the public to be mindful of the following advice during the current spell of warm weather:

“Swim within your depth and stay within your depth. Swim between the red and yellow flags at a Lifeguarded waterway. Otherwise swim in areas that are known locally as safe and where there are ring buoys present for rescues. Avoid swimming in unfamiliar areas that are potentially unsafe. Ask for local knowledge to determine local hazards and safest areas to swim. Pay attention to any safety signage. Make sure that the water’s edge is shallow shelving so that you can safely enter and exit. The air temperature is warm but open water is cooler than air – avoid extended stays in the water as your muscles will cool, making swimming more difficult,” Water Safety Ireland said.

"Never use inflatable toys in open water as a gentle breeze can quickly bring a person away from shore. Always supervise children closely and never leave them alone near water. Alcohol is a factor in one third of drownings; do not mix it with water activities.

"To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore and then swim back ashore. If you see somebody in trouble in the water, SHOUT – REACH – THROW. Shout to calm, encourage and orientate them, reach with anything that prevents you from entering the water (clothing or stick) and throw a ring buoy or any floating object to them. When boating, always wear a correctly fitting lifejacket and have a VHF radio to hand and a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.”