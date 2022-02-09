‘We want to change people’s lives’ – Mayo family who scooped €19m Lotto jackpot have big plans

Laura Scriney, owner of Laura’s XL, celebrates with family and staff, as well as Lotto presenter Nuala Carey and (left) Jim O’Connor, regional sales manager at the National Lottery. Photo: Mac Innes Photography

A large family syndicate from Co Mayo have officially claimed last month’s record-breaking Lotto jackpot at the National Lottery’s Headquarters in Dublin.

The family, who want to keep their win private, won the most coveted jackpot of all time when they won the €19.06m prize on January 15.

The winning numbers were secured with a Quick Pick ticket which they bought at Laura’s XL store in Castlebar town in Co Mayo.

The big prize had been rolling over since June 9 last year before the family claimed it.

Discussing the exact moment they realised they had the all-important winning ticket, a spokesperson from the winning family syndicate said the night is “still a blur”.

“Even though we’re finally collecting a cheque for over €19 million, we’re still waiting for somebody to tell us that we made a mistake and we’re not the winners at all. There was a lot of excitement about the draw that night, so we watched it on the television at home. I had the ticket in my hand and to see the six numbers come out one after another was like an out of body experience – it’s impossible to explain.

“We didn’t get carried away one bit because we thought that there was no way we could have won it. We got the phones out and frantically started scanning it on the National Lottery App. After about 20 minutes, the ticket scanned, and a message popped up that will live with us all for the rest of our lives. It said, ‘You’ve won big!’ It was such an incredible moment.”

When the news broke that the winning ticket had been sold in Castlebar, the county became gripped with lotto fever.

However, the syndicate’s spokesperson said the close-knit family were coming to terms with their life-changing lotto win away from the celebrations in the town.

"In the days after the draw, it wasn’t publicly known where exactly the win was, so it was funny to see the excitement growing when it was announced in Mayo and then in Castlebar. One night we were watching the news on TV when somebody in Mayo was interviewed, and they mentioned that they better check their tickets to see if they were the lucky winner. One of the family shouted at the TV, ‘Don’t bother checking because we’ve got the winning ticket right here’. We all absolutely burst out laughing knowing that all this fuss was being made and we had the winning ticket all along.”

The group said they have taken some time out to consider their plans after claiming the €19m prize and they have vowed to share their good fortune with those close to them.

The family spokesperson added that they also plan to help community groups and charities which are close to their heart.

“It’s such a huge sum of money so as a group, we will be taking as much time as we need to get the right guidance before we make any big decisions. While we all will have our own individual plans, the big thing we want to do is help our wider family, close friends and indeed our community in any way we can. Of course, we will be paying off whatever mortgages and loans that we have but we have also drawn up a list of people to help in our communities and we look forward to helping out some charities and organisations in the coming months. It really is such an exciting time in our lives and we can’t wait to get started to changing people’s lives.”

Over the course of the seven-month Lotto jackpot rollover sequence - that saw the jackpot capped for the first time ever - €87 million was won in prizes in the main Lotto game which included almost €24 million in excess jackpot prize funds which were distributed to lower winning prize tiers.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that the Lotto jackpot roll sequence alone raised in excess of €60 million for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.