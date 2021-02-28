Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said the number of people with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen by 38pc in the past fortnight.

“Since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Ireland last February, our lives have changed in ways we never thought possible,” he said this evening.

“We have seen week on week reductions in case numbers over the past six weeks and we are on track to have an incidence which is amongst the lowest in Europe.

“The number of people in hospital has fallen by 38pc over the past fortnight.”

He was speaking as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said it had been notified of six additional deaths related to Covid-19, and all of these deaths occurred in February.

It was notified of 612 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“We have an educated and informed public and most people continue to do most of the right things most of the time – overcoming disinformation and playing their part in solidarity with one another,” said Dr Glynn.

“We have three highly effective vaccines with more on the way, supply is ramping up and we are on course to have given about 80pc of adults at least one dose by the end of June.”

Dr Glynn said the vaccines are already having a very positive impact here with cases falling dramatically among healthcare workers and in our nursing homes.

While new variants have brought uncertainty, the existing vaccines perform well against them and work is already underway to develop booster versions should they be required.

“We still have a way to go. Our case numbers are still far too high and we must continue to do all we can to suppress this disease over the coming weeks. But if we can do this successfully through March, our focus will begin to turn to what we can do, rather than what we cannot.

“Yes, we need to be cautious and yes, there will be challenges over the coming months. But together, through science and solidarity, we will get through this and this pandemic will end,” he said.

A breakdown of the cases showed that 289 were Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 34 in Longford, 33 in Galway, 26 in Kildare and the remaining cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Some 554 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 133 are in intensive care units.

