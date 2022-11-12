‘We started getting enquiries about Christmas in August’ – book your night out before there’s no room at the inn

If you’re in charge of making the booking for the Christmas get together for your work colleagues or friend group, but haven’t yet got your act together, you’d better get your skates on.

With this promising to be the first ‘proper’ Christmas in three years – fingers firmly crossed – people are in the mood to celebrate and some who thought they were in plenty of time to organise that table for 20 have been discovering that they’re too late to get into their first choice of restaurant.

It’s a thankless task, being the person charged with making that booking. Rachel doesn’t like spicy food, and Declan is vegan. Saoirse loves her natural wine, while Joe is more interested in a feed of pints. Maeve likes getting dressed up, and maybe a bit of karaoke, Frank not so much.

Identifying a restaurant that’s going to keep them all happy is a tough call, and that’s before you even get into how much it’s going to cost, and whose credit card is going to be used to secure the booking or to pay the per-head deposit that many restaurants now require.

A word to the wise: December is not the time to try and land a booking for a large group in that hot restaurant that’s always getting great reviews.

As everyone who eats out regularly already knows, Friday and Saturday night tables at popular and awarded restaurants in Dublin city centre get booked out weeks if not months in advance throughout the year, so it’s no surprise to learn from Liz Matthews, co-owner of Etto and Uno Mas, that most of the peak time December tables in her restaurants are already spoken for.

“Both our restaurants are quite small,” says Liz, “so the largest group we’d take would be six. A larger group upsets the dynamic in the room because if they are having too much fun, they can ruin it for everyone else.

“This year we started getting enquiries about Christmas bookings in August, which was the way it used to be pre-Covid. Then in mid-September we decided what days we would open and how many sittings we were going to do each week coming up to Christmas, and whether we were going to do a set menu or an a la carte. We got back to the people who’d enquired and to our regulars, the people who come in all year round, to see whether they wanted to make any bookings. And then once we had spoken to them, we opened up the remaining bookings for December on our system. Most of those are gone now but we do keep a cancellation list.”

The good news is that while the smaller, trendier restaurants that are hard to get into all year round may not have availability for your Christmas hooley – although most keep a waiting list and if you’re a group of four or six you may get lucky – there are plenty of great places more suited to large group bookings that do.

Mark Heather of The Purty Kitchen in Dun Laoghaire still has slots available for groups, although weekend nights are filling up fast. Fallon & Byrne’s Donal Flynn has some openings in both their dining room and wine cellar mid-week. Wallace’s Asti at Croke Park is doing Christmas Italian-style and bookings are open, while Library Street has a gorgeous private dining room seating 10 for which there is still some availability.

Thinking outside the city centre box, you could hire a minibus and head to The Wicklow Escape, check out the deals for groups at Airfield Estate in Dundrum or see what’s cooking at Cinnamon Garden in Ashbourne or Alumni Kitchen Table in Feighcullen, both in Co Meath, the latter ideal for groups of eight.

Elsewhere, The Kitchen at the Glasshouse in Sligo, Fish & Bean in Rosses Point, and Slevin’s in Dunboyne are just some of the restaurants with room for groups.

For Dubliners who fail to plan ahead and find themselves scrambling for a table at the last minute, food writer Katia Valadeau runs the Instagram account @lastminutetabledublin, where she shares information on tables that come free at short notice due to cancellations.

“I think there is still availability at a wide variety of restaurants at all budget levels,” she says. “But people need to think a little more creatively, and be willing to take a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday rather than a Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

“Paying the deposit is off-putting for some people, because they worry who will get stuck with it if some people can’t come for whatever reason. I am hearing from restaurants that cancellations are already ramping up, due to Covid, or with Covid being cited as the reason. Running @lastminutetabledublin is a labour of love. I don’t charge either the restaurants or the people who snap up the bookings. I do it because I don’t want to see restaurants dying when they have had such a terrible time over the last few years because they’ve been left in the lurch by customers who can’t or won’t honour their reservations.”

And for her own Christmas gathering with work colleagues? Katia’s booked into Asian small plates restaurant, Big Fan Bao.

“The food is great and the atmosphere is casual,” she says. “There are lots of vegetarian options, plus they serve cocktails, wine and beer. It’s perfect for a group.”

​As for Liz, she says she usually doesn’t eat out in December and the y always defer the Uno Mas and Etto Christmas parties until the New Year.

“Last Year we went to Hang Dai’s Gold Bar in May,” she says. “Everyone loved the outdoor space, the music and the brilliant casual, sharing food.” ​