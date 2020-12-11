‘We speak the same language’ Dolly Parton on why she loves Ireland

Country singer Dolly Parton has said that one of the many reasons why she loves Irish people is because she speaks the same language as them.

She said that Irish people appreciate and know what it is like to go through hard times, which is something that Dolly can relate to.

Appearing on tonight’s Late Late Show Country Special, the superstar said that she loves old Irish songs.

“I do believe that there is such a thing as really living something, feeling and knowing it. A lot of people have the gift to write and be poetic, but there is something, I think it is why the Irish have always loved me and I have always loved them, we speak the same language,” she said.

“They appreciate and know what it is like to live hard and to be brought up poor and I think that they know when I am singing it, I mean it and I believe that they know that I feel that emotion that I have that is just built in my, I call it my Smokey Mountain DNA, but is from those old songs brought over from Ireland and England.”

She said that her mother using to sing those songs and that she is transported to a different place when she sings those songs.

“There is a place in me that just goes there when I sing those songs, I am living it again, I am feeling it, I am feeling it for myself and for everybody else. I think you know the real from the not real. I look fake but everything inside me is real,” she said.

Appearing via video-link, the star also opened up about going through tough times in the 1980s.

She told presenter Ryan Tubridy that she was “as down as you can be” but her faith got her through it.

“I went through a really bad period for a few months, I was really as down as you can be but I am such an open and sensitive person, I really couldn’t close myself away from pain, I have to deal with that like everything else,” she explained.

“I went through a bad time and I really found strength from God and Family, that is really what got me out of it. After I prayed myself through it, cried myself through it, I feel like that since that point on I am a better bigger person.”

The 9 to 5 singer said that she even understood how people get addicted to drugs.

“At that time I completely understood how people commit suicide, how people get on drugs and alcohol because when you are hurting so much that you can’t imagine how you could hurt anymore you think all kinds of stuff,” Dolly said.

Online Editors