Nicholas (82) and Hillary Smith (79) lay dead in Tipperary home for 18 months

Gardaí at the house near Cloneen, Co Tipperary, where the bodies of Nicholas and Hilary Smith were found in June 2022. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

A torn-up letter recovered from a bin has shed new light on the mysterious deaths of a reclusive husband and wife whose bodies lay undiscovered in their remote home for a year and a half.