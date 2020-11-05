WHATEVER way the chips fall when the final votes are counted across the Atlantic, Tuesday’s election was a huge victory for Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Whether we get a President Joe Biden in the White House or another four years of the Donald, Trumpism has shown that it is a force to be reckoned with rather than a blip. Equally, the Democrats have shown themselves incapable of articulating a vision for America.

The results should also serve to shatter outdated illusions that many Irish people have about the United States, politics there and – crucially – Americans.

We have relied for far too long on lazy caricatures picked up on visits to bubbles on the east and west coast of the US like Boston, New York and Los Angeles. Most Irish people see politics stateside in binary terms where the Democrats are the goodies, and the Republicans are the baddies. We’re stuck in a time-warp where Irish American was synonymous with the Democrats. Now you’re just as likely to find a Murphy, Ryan or an O’Sullivan at the heart of the Trump inner circle.

Read More

America has shifted and Donald Trump is more a symptom of that change rather than the cause of it. Let’s remember, until he took an interest in running for office Mr Trump was a Democrat. His ‘make America great again’ personality cult was an effective takeover of the Republicans resisted by that party’s grandees until they realised he was a force of nature.

His brand of economic populism and nationalism has struck a chord with many people who have felt that their lives have been in decline for years and wondered where they fit in the US today where the Democrats seem obsessed with identity politics. Why not put America first, many voters evidently think? This week’s results show that the 2016 election was not an aberration and if pundits persist in denouncing Trump supporters as deplorables, divisions in America will deepen and our political and media establishment here will be even more out of touch with what is going on in the US.

I lived in Louisiana for a time in my early 20s and am a frequent return visitor. It was right on the border with Texas and in the heart of the so-called ‘Bible Belt’. People liked to cook delicious Cajun food, hunt deer and alligators – and go to church. A recent poll found that 71pc of Louisianans said that religious was ‘extremely important’ to them.

Most of the people I knew were registered Democrats but had voted Republican for years. Bill Clinton’s southern brand of the Democratic Party comfortably took the state in 1992 and 1996, but it has voted solidly Republican ever since. There is a sense that many people feel that Democrats have become cut off from traditional values. It was a feeling of alienation that intensified in 2008 when Barack Obama referred to working-class voters in industrial towns decimated by unemployment: “They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”

The comments struck many people as elitist and out of touch and raised questions about just how the Washington establishment could understand small town America. Mr Trump has successfully capitalised on disenchantment and – rightly or wrongly – given the impression that he is on the side of the common man.

A lot of my friends in Louisiana who voted for Donald Trump this time around are good and decent people. They are not racists or misogynists much-less ‘deplorables’. All of them see Mr Trump’s obvious flaws, and yet see in him someone who can relate to them. In Joe Biden, they saw little other than a man whose main selling-point seemed to be that he wasn’t the other guy. His choice of Kamala Harris – someone seen as on the far-left of the Democrats – certainly didn’t help in his campaign to win the middle ground. The issue of abortion also remains a live one in the US and the fact that Democrats have made being pro-choice virtually an article of religion in recent years also turns off voters who are pro-life and leaves them with nowhere to go but Mr Trump. But, abortion is just another symptom of a clash of cultures. American politics is deeply divided, and Donald Trump didn’t start that division even if he has exacerbated it.

The idea that a President Biden would be the moment when political divisions would start to heal in the US is wishful thinking. There are very different and competing ideas of what America should become. In choosing Joe Biden the Democrats made a huge tactical error in thinking Mr Trump was easily beatable given his disastrous handling of Covid-19. The truth is, coronavirus ranked pretty low in terms of priorities. The exit poll showed – to borrow a cliché – that it was the economy, stupid. And many voters trust Mr Trump on that and are prepared to endure the mad press conferences and put up with the other daily chaos of the administration.

Many commentators will scratch their heads in amazement at Mr Trump’s impressive showing. Democrat Van Jones told CNN as the picture became clearer: “We wanted to see a repudiation of this direction for the country, and that has not yet come. That hurts”.

Being appalled that so many millions of American voters put their trust in Mr Trump again may make people feel self-righteous. But, the true test of whether politicians want to heal divisions or not is whether they can have the humility to listen to why people vote for Mr Trump rather than label them all as stupid.

And if in Ireland we think that we no longer understand the US, we need to widen our circle of American friends. It’s a changed country and Trumpism is here to stay even if he is the wrong answer to the right questions.

Read More

Online Editors