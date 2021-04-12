We need to communicate vaccine rollout better, says Dr Ronan Glynn

The communication strategy with the public around the vaccine rollout needs to be improved, according to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Speaking tonight after it was revealed that the AstraZeneca vaccine would now only be given to over-60s over blood clot fears, Dr Ronan Glynn admitted there would be other “ups and downs” in relation to the vaccines in the coming weeks and months.

He said that there needs to be constant review if the public is receiving the information they need in relation to the vaccine.

“The other element of our communication that we need to improve is around vaccine uptake generally,” Dr Glynn said.

“There is a real concentrated focus on the number of doses given and pretty much everyone who's been offered one is taking it at the moment.

“But clearly as time goes on we need to do better at explaining and addressing concerns, answering questions around, not just AstraZeneca but all vaccines.”

He said that he expects that the updated advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be the “last bend in this road”.

“I’m sure this will not be the last bend in this road and there will be other ups and downs over the coming weeks and months around these vaccines," Dr Glynn said.

Health chiefs should be “constantly” looking at if the public is receiving the information they need, according to Dr Glynn.

“We need to constantly look at how we’re communicating and ensure that people are getting the information that they need so that they can make an informed decision when their turn comes to receive this vaccine,” he added.

Following calls from Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward that fully vaccinated people should be exempt from the mandatory hotel quarantine, Dr Glynn told Independent.ie that health officials will wait for the EU to roll out vaccine passports before something similar is implemented here.

As part of the vaccine passport, fully vaccinated and protected EU citizens would not have to undergo quarantine if travelling to another EU country.

