‘We must resist’ – Taoiseach warns St Patrick’s Day gatherings will undermine success in driving down Covid-19 cases

St Patrick’s Day can create opportunities for the spread of Covid-19 that we must resist, Taoiseach Micheál Martin is warning.

Calling for renewed vigilance against infection, the Taoiseach said everyone should celebrate St Patrick’s Day responsibly.

But he stopped short of threatening to abandon an Easter relaxation of the rules if people fail to comply.

Mr Martin said his advice was to avoid social gatherings or congregations of any sort.

“We are dealing with a variant that spreads far more easily. And we know from the research that it is more deadly,” he said.

“It's very important, difficult and all as it is for people, that we keep the pressure on this virus and keep the pressure off our hospitals, and protect the vulnerable.”

Asked by independent.ie if plans to loosen restrictions after Easter could be put at risk, he said: “We will discuss what happens after April 5 in the week before. Government colleagues will look at that.

“We have identified the areas we're going to look at. We understand this is very difficult for people, and the public has responded magnificently. Notwithstanding to transmissibility of the virus, the numbers have come down significantly. They are flattening now, but there are challenges.

“And therefore occasions like St Patrick’s Day can potentially create opportunities for the spread of the virus, which we must resist. And that's my appeal to people. We've made a lot of sacrifices, and the sacrifices have been effective. They brought the numbers down. Let’s keep at it.”

Mr Martin avoided discussing pubs providing takeaway pints.

“The key issue is the avoidance of congregation, the avoidance of gathering, because with this variant if we gather together the spread is very significant.

"And we know that from experience, not just here but across Europe. Member states are witnessing an increase in numbers growing significantly in some countries, and that’s down to evidence as to its transmissibility.

“It’s very important that we avoid household gatherings, and that's my key message.”

He said we've made very good progress overall since the Christmas period in driving down numbers, and in particular, reducing pressure on our hospitals.

"I think it's very important that we keep focused on this aspect of our battle against Covid-19,” he said at Government Buildings.

The vaccine programme continues to roll out, and is making very good progress in terms of the over-70s, he said.

It would continue, he said, pointing to the good news additional vaccines to come to the EU and Ireland from Pfizer-BioNTech in quarter two, “on top of the additional vaccines that they announced for the last two weeks of March.”

He said: “That's important news. We can see that there are ups and downs in relation to supply issues around the vaccines, but I think the continuing improvement in terms of the output of Pfizer-BioNTech is significant.

“But for the moment, difficult and all as it is for people, it’s very important that we keep the pressure on this virus and keep the pressure off our hospitals.”

