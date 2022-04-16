‘We must do better’ – President Higgins offers support to gay community as further vigils in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee take place around the country

President Michael D Higgins has offered his support to members of the LGBTQI+ community ahead of further vigils for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee which are taking place this weekend.

In a statement released this afternoon, President Higgins expressed his “deepest condolences” with members of the public who have been impacted by Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee’s deaths.

He said that “horrific” recent events had shone a light on homophobia Ireland where “heartbreakingly.... members of the gay community face homophobic comments and slurs, often unchallenged”.

He added: “We must do better.”

President Higgins continued: “So many of all our thoughts over recent days have been with our LGBTQI+ community and it is greatly heartening to see the outpouring of solidarity with them. I know this will have provided comfort to many people in what is a time of great distress, and I would like to express my deepest support and condolences to all those who have been directly impacted by a number of appalling recent events.

"It is important that we take this opportunity to reflect more deeply on the public space which we are creating as a society, and the freedom and safety within it. When it comes to behaviour, freedom and the expression of affection, ask the question if it is an equal space for members of the LGBTQI+ community?

“Seven years ago next month, we will recall how the public voted in overwhelming numbers to extend full and equal marriage rights to members of the LGBTQI+ community. This was an important and significant milestone and was a clear statement by the people of Ireland that all are entitled to equal legal recognition of their relationships, no matter what their sexual orientation is.

”Yet seven years later, when it comes to behaviour, we still hear far too regularly of members of the gay community being faced with homophobic comments and slurs, often unchallenged. Heartbreakingly, we hear friends or family members telling us that they do not feel comfortable holding the hand of their partner, of their husband or their wife, in public.

"This suggests an environment which somehow allows that while under the law someone’s sexuality will be tolerated, its expression must not be allowed. We must do better.

“Beyond the recent horrific events lies perhaps a challenge to address the lethargy which is impeding the fullest expression of themselves as citizens by members of the LGBTQI+ community in Irish society.

"As we go forward, it is surely necessary to address the roots of the assumptions that are sustaining these exclusions and such authoritarian actions in our communities and to consider what individual and collective actions we can take to provide a freer, diverse and inclusive space in our communities built on respect for equality and difference, not just in our laws but in our words and actions. In doing so, we will all benefit from the delivery of such full participation of our shared lives by all our citizens.”

Vigils were held to remember Aidan Moffitt (58) and Michael Snee (41) in Dublin and Sligo last night, with hundreds of people in attendance at both events.

The Mayor of Sligo, Arthur Gibbons, who was speaking at the vigil said the people of Sligo live “in harmony”.

“It’s overwhelming to see the crowds that’s here today in support,” he said.

"Sligo is usually a very safe place to live. People live in harmony, I know myself that there are things that happen, they need addressing.”

“It’s up to each and everyone of us to do our bit in relation to that.”

While, the chairperson of Sligo Pride, Caitriona Bonner, said there is sense of grief within the town over the last number of days.

“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of solidarity, the support from the wider communities across Ireland has been overwhelmingly and we are incredibly humbled,” she said.

A number of vigils will be held across the country again today, in memory of two men murdered in Sligo.

One will get underway at The Square in Blessington in County Wicklow at 6pm this evening.

Another vigil will get underway at Eyre Square in Galway at 7pm.

Independent.ie has listed locations and times of vigils being held below and will update the list as more details become available. You can contact us at contact@independent.ie if you are organising a vigil.

Vigils nationwide:

Saturday

Wicklow: Saturday, April 16, 6pm at the Square in Blessington

Galway: Saturday, April 16, 7pm in Eyre Square.

Donegal: Saturday, April 16, Amazing Grace Podium, Buncrana.

Kildare: Saturday, April 16, 6pm at The Square, Maynooth.

Monday

Kerry: Monday, April 18, 6pm at the Square in Tralee

Limerick: Monday, April 18, 6pm, Arthur’s Quay Park.

Cork: Monday, April 18, 6pm, Bishop Lacey Park.

Wicklow: Monday, April 18, 6pm, Arklow Bandstand.

Wednesday

Mayo: Ballina: Wednesday, April 20, 9pm at Tom Ruane Park