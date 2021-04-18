We may be dealing with fallout from Covid for the rest of our careers, warns new President of the Irish Medical Organisation

The fight against Covid-19 is far from over, and doctors may be dealing with the fallout for the rest of their careers, the new President of the Irish Medical Organisation has warned.

Dr Ina Kelly, a public health specialist, said: “We are making progress certainly. We have largely succeeded so far in halting and rolling back the third wave of the virus here in Ireland, and the roll-out of vaccines gives us huge hope that we are - at least - at the beginning of the end of this phase of the pandemic.

"But the threat from Covid-19 is going to be with us for a long time to come, and as happens during pandemics, we can see now the threat posed by variants.

"Covid-19 is a difficult and relentless foe which exploits our vulnerabilities and weaknesses and we are going to have to keep adapting our responses as the threats themselves change and adapt.

Read More

"For doctors of my age, we may be dealing with Covid-19 and Covid-19 related issues, probably for the rest of our careers in one form or another," she told the organisation's online annual meeting.

"The importance of pandemic prevention and preparedness is evident and this must be prioritised into the future."

She said that the "biggest crisis in our health system at the moment is the crisis in morale amongst our key workers; the low morale of young consultants facing impossible demands on their time and knowing that they are earning over 30pc less than their colleagues because the Government thinks it’s ok to have a two tier salary system."

There is low morale of GPs who are under immense pressure all the time as well as among doctors in training who are" queuing up to apply for opportunities to work abroad, rather than stay here and face systematic neglect and inexcusable working hours, and the low morale of foreign doctors working here in Ireland who have no clear path to enable them to make the most of their careers, or to serve this country as well as they can”.

She added that there is "the low morale of our public health doctors through 2020 who have had to juggle attention over the past year between fighting the pandemic on the one hand and fighting for the recognition of their value to the health services on the other”.

Meanwhil , fighting the pandemic was like "building a bridge in a tornado", the doctors' conference was told. The description emerged in a recollection by public health doctors and other frontline medics who battled the crisis.

Public health specialist Dr Mary O Riordan used the tornado analogy, while leading intensive care specialist Dr Catherine Motherway recalled how she and her colleagues were very scared for patients after witnessing scenes in Italy.

"We were, in the intensive care community, actually very, very, very scared. We witnessed what happened in northern Italy which was a well-resourced healthcare system.

“We were very scared, not necessarily for ourselves but for our patients that we might not be able to trea," she told the annual meeting of the Irish Medical Organisation which was held online over the weekend.

However, she said the pandemic has emphasised the urgency to invest in intensive care beds.

It is expected there will be 320 intensive care beds in hospitals by the end of 2021 compared to 225 at the start of the pandemic.





Online Editors