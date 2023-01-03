The family of the late Vicky Phelan have said they made every effort to have a happy Christmas even though their hearts remain heavy following her passing.

The Cervical Check campaigner died at the age of 48 on November 14 at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

In a post on the Vicky's Tribe Facebook page, her parents John and Gaby Kelly, her husband Jim and their children Amelia and Darragh said they did their best to honour Ms Phelan's wish that they make Christmas 2022 special.

“We made this Christmas special at Vicky's request and even with heavy hearts we overcame our sorrow to make a very Happy Christmas for all the family,” the post said.

“We would like to wish a very Happy New Year to all the members of Vicky's Tribe and all the administrators who set up this platform to give Vicky so much Love and support over the last few years.”

The family added that the page allowed so many people to bond together and share in Vicky's life at a time when “she needed it most”.

“To help her ease and overcome some of her difficulties and we can say it was an overwhelming success,” the post said.

“Of course, it will leave a huge void for us when Vicky's Tribe Page is taken down as it gave us so much pride reading all your beautiful comments and at the end all your genuine sympathy and condolences at the loss of a very special daughter.

“So, a big Thank You to each and every one of you for your love and kindness to our wonderful daughter Vicky.”

The mother-of-two was diagnosed with cervical cancer eight years ago.

Ms Phelan’s legal case against the HSE and a US laboratory exposed the CervicalCheck scandal in which hundreds of Irish women were given incorrect negative smear test results.

In 2018, Ms Phelan settled a High Court case against Clinical Pathology Labs US, receiving €2.5m without admission of liability.

Her statement on the steps of the court lifted the lid on the scandal of women not being informed that there had been doubts about their initial tests.

It ultimately prompted a series of reviews of the cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.

Ms Phelan decided to stop chemotherapy in November of 2021 in order to focus on making memories with her family.

She had previously travelled to the States for treatment in a bid to extend her life.