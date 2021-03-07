‘We health workers have been abandoned by Government when it comes to childcare’

Ireland was facing into the darkest period in its battle against Covid-19 last January when healthcare worker Clare Reilly realised she had no childcare for the week.

A senior physiotherapist attached to the Cystic Fibrosis clinic at St Vincent’s Hospital, she had spent the previous week working in a Covid-positive ward after an outbreak caused huge staff shortages.

“There was just a void there and I didn’t know what I was going to do,” she said.

A native of Warrenpoint now living in Dublin’s Raheny, she has two children Maebh (6) and baby Éanna (17 months), she and husband Ruairi have no family nearby to call on for support.

Her baby’s with a childminder but with the schools closed at the time, she and her husband had been dipping into annual and unpaid leave to fill in the gaps.

After a desperate trawl for help, Rainbows End of Tír Na nÓg creches in Raheny agreed to open just to accommodate Maebh. For a few weeks, she was the only child there and Clare said it was a “lifesaver” for her as she juggles collection times with her shifts.

But as childcare facilities re-open nationwide today, Ms Reilly believes the Government has let essential workers down so badly by not keeping the schools open for their children, like they did in the UK.

“I think they’ve really done Health Care Workers (HCW) a huge disservice. In general, we have accepted the biggest risk and we’re basically left completely abandoned when it comes to childcare,” she said.

"That was a complete and utter failure on the part of the Government and the unions. If I have to take unpaid leave, that’s taking services away from the frontline.”

Some 76pc of HCW in Europe are women, making childcare a predominantly female issue.

She said stress levels have been so high among her and her colleagues as they scramble to juggle childcare with their commitments on the frontline.

Last month saw a porter supervisor at St Vincent's Hospital, Paul Leckie passing away from Covid-19. Staff formed a guard of honour for him outside the hospital and she said that the atmosphere was “hugely upsetting.”

“He didn’t go to work to die nor did nobody else stood there in that line. And yet we all assume that risk every day because that is our moral duty. I feel hugely let down by the Government’s inability to see what’s happening on the frontline,” she said.

While getting the vaccine recently “gave everyone a great sense of hope”, more supports are needed for HCW in the event of another lockdown.

“Everyone's just wrecked. It’s that time of the year where the sun is re-emerging but we have had no daylight,” she said.