The Department of Health has not waived its right to make a formal complaint about RTE or take any other actions arising out of the Prime Time Investigates programme alleging secret dossiers were held about children with autism, it was claimed today.

The department's secretary general Robert Watt said: "We’re reflecting on what we’ll do now vis-a-vis the programme."

He added that "we have not waived any of our rights to challenge the programme. We haven’t waived our rights to make a formal complaint against RTÉ or to take any other action."

He insisted the actions of the Department were not an attempt to "pry" on families taking legal action to secure services for their child with autism and there was no evidence it was compiling secret dossiers.

"We haven’t dossiers on children with autism involved in special educational needs litigation as alleged," he told the Oireachtas health committee.

He said they had never gathered "sensitive medical or educational information on children involved in court cases" in the way portrayed in the programme.

The programme claimed that the department was getting information on children from private doctor consultations to build up dossiers on children at the centre of legal actions.

It followed claims by civil servant who as a whistleblower highlighted concerns.

Mr Watt was pressed by several members of the committee on whether although the practice was legal was it ethical.

Families are now submitting Freedom of Information requests to the Departement to find out what information is held about them.

A statutory inquiry is underway by the Data Protection Commissioner into how the Department handled personal information and how the dossiers were compiled.

Asked why he contacted the Dee Forbes, Director General of RTE before the programme aired he said he wanted to tell her the allegations being made were extremely serious and the Department of Health believed they were not correct.

He wanted to make Ms Forbes aware of the seriousness of the situation.

He told the committee that 25 people within his department have access to the sensitive information about the children which is compiled.

Following the programme it has recently tightened up security around the handling of these files, he added.

There was a long standing practice to share information with the Department of Education which is a co-defendant in these cases.

It is part of "administrative efficiency," he told the committee.

Information about the child regarded as sensitive is provided in the main by the plaintiff while factual information around services comes from the HSE.

These service updates from the HSE were aimed at bringing these cases to a conclusion, he insisted.

However, he said in one case where information was inadvertently provided by an individual clinician and this was placed in a file.

Dr Kathleen McLellan, who oversees social care in the Department said this clinical information had not been sought.

In another case there was a video of a child but this was provided by the plaintiff.

Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway asked while it was clear there was no breach of law was he satisfied that there were no ethical issues to be looked at.

Mr Watt told him that he was "unsure what particular ethical issues you are referring to because there might be many."

In most cases which are brought on behalf of these children a settlement is reached.

Questioned by Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall about correspondence from the Department to HSE managers which sought information but said it is "not asking you to go the plaintiffs" he said could have been misinterpreted by RTE.

The line meant that the information should come from the HSE rather than asking parents and it was not an attempt to secure information without consent, he added.

In a statement on Twitter today Jon William, RTE managing director of news said it was glad that the Department of Health confirmed contrary to a their previous stated position that it did hold confidential information on children and with autism that families were not aware of.

He said at no point has RTE said this was "illegal nor did it claim the Department of Health had only obtained this material directly."

He said RTE stands by its journalism in this report. It is untrue to say the Department was not invited to participate in the programme and it was written to on March 11, two weeks before it was aired.

It is also untrue to say there was no basis for what the programme reported. "The truth matters."