‘We have to construct mature Church’ – Archbishop Diarmuid Martin says work to do to attract parishioners

Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin says “we have to construct a mature” Church to “attract” parishioners, adding that some larger churches might close on the back of falling numbers.

Archbishop Martin said when parishioners returned to the Catholic Church in Ireland over the Summer, it was noted that there were less young people in attendance.

“How will we reach out to people and define ourselves?” Archbishop Martin said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He added that he believed going forward the Church would be very different to how it had been in the past.

“People will come through conviction, rather than being born Catholic,” he said.

“One of the difficulties at the moment is because of the suspension of activities...

“We are looking at restoring that. I am not totally negative about (change).

“We have to move into a mode, we have to construct the church in a different way.

“Why do people leave the Church?”

The Church leader said the fact there are more civil marriage ceremonies than religious and that ‘no religion’ was the second most ticked box on the Census, had to lead to some form of realisation.

“It indicates people’s choice,” he said. “This isn’t being forced on people - it’s a choice. We have to give people a reason to believe, to attract people and construct a mature (church).”

When asked if some churches could close, Archbishop Martin said it was “probably true,” that some buildings, particularly larger ones could close.

The Church needed to “take a good long look at our needs.”

“Parish centres could be far too large for our needs,” he said. He admitted the Church was “trying to deal (with some larger buildings).”

