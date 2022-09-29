‘We have made the final' - says Jim Gavin as Dublin Citizens’ Assembly concludes this weekend

The Dublin Citizens’ Assembly will meet for the final time this weekend to vote on the type of directly elected mayor and local government structures best suited to Dublin.

The 80 Assembly members will meet on Saturday in Dublin Castle and will also consider issues associated with delegated powers, finance and funding, the role of Dublin Councillors and a number of related matters.

Since first convening in April of this year, the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly has undertaken a detailed work programme, hearing from and questioning academics and experts from at home and abroad and national and local elected representatives.

The results of the ballots will be counted and shared on Saturday evening before the meeting concludes.

Chair of the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly Jim Gavin said the deliberative democratic process has been “an empowering experience”.

“We have made the final this weekend, as our assembly members consider and vote on what they have learned and assessed during the course of our work programme,” he said.

“The Dublin Assembly Members will vote on a number of ballot papers, covering the various topics and issues that need to be considered for their report, which will be submitted to the House of the Oireachtas for consideration before the end of the year.

“Since our first meeting in April, 79 citizens of Dublin have given of their time to consider what type of directly elected mayor we want in Dublin and what are the structures best suited for Dublin.

“My respect and admiration for the Assembly Members has grown with each passing meeting. This weekend, Assembly Members vote on their recommendations that they believe best serve the people of Dublin.

“I will then oversee the compilation of the report, ensure that it is submitted on time and thereafter considered meaningfully by our Houses of the Oireachtas.”