A leading member of the HSE has defended the organisation’s management of hospitals, saying “we have done a lot” to improve the provision of care during the pandemic.

HSE chief operations officer, Anne O’Connor, was speaking in reaction to the findings of report which was carried out over the winter of 2018 and 2019 and has been released under Freedom of Information to Irish Patients’ Association director, Stephen McMahon.

The review claims a large number of hospital patients were found on trolleys in unsuitable areas, including in corridors where it was “sometimes unclear who was providing care” for them.

It also found staff were fully aware of these safety issues, as well as the impact on patient experience.

Staff assured the review that they do their best to always safeguard patient safety.

“However, given the design of many clinical areas and the demands on the staff, this remains a cause for concern,” the report said.

The hospitals visited included Naas, in Kildare, Tallaght in Dublin, the Mater in Dublin, Cork University Hospital and St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Anne O’Connor said: “There's nothing really in this report that will be a surprise to anybody listening in terms of the numbers of people attending our emergency department, the congestion and some of the leadership challenges.”

Ms O’Connor said there was a “lack of integration” in some areas between hospitals and community services but “a lot of that” has been developed out of necessity due to the pandemic.

The review found that patients who needed a hospital bed, access “was invariably the cause of delay and overcrowding”.

And while there were issues relating to bed capacity, there was also a lack of early specialist review and poor inpatient flow.

Ms O’Connor said emergency departments have become particularly busy recently with 29,000 attending emergency departments last week.

“Trolleys are a symptom of the numbers of people coming through and the numbers of beds available,” she said.

“I wouldn't want people to think that when patients are in emergency departments that are just left there. We have a lot of teams. We have put in a lot of extra resources during Covid in terms of specialists, in terms of extra people going around our emergency departments and critically specialist teams.”

Ms O’Connor said a lot of the recommendations which are outlined in the review have been “superseded by the work we have done during Covid.”

“I wouldn't for a minute say that our emergency departments are perfect or that we don't have a lot more work to do, we definitely do, but we have done a lot in the past two years,” she added.