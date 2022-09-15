‘We don’t know what happened on that lonely road on Friday. We only know Thelma and Mikey were deeply – and are deeply – loved’

Floral tributes to Thelma (5) and Mikey (2) Dennany as the bodies of the children arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, for their funeral mass. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany are brought from St Mel's Cathedral after their funeral mass. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Carried sadly to the altar were two small fishing rods, never used.

In their mind’s eye and from the depths of their numb grief, mourners could see them – the two little children who “loved to run and laugh,” down at the water’s edge in their wellington boots.

One rod clutched clumsily in a chunky baby’s fist, the other in the hand of his older sister, more dexterous, winding the reel under careful instruction.

A first fishing trip on the tranquil lakes of Westmeath on a golden autumn day both ordinary and infinitely precious, filled with laughter and wonder.

A day they never got to spend together after all.

A short few lines written in pencil before the summer holidays read: ‘I am Thelma. I am five. I got a teddy. I feel happy’

Grieving mourners came in their hundreds to St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford to say farewell to Mikey (2) and Thelma (5) Dennany, who were laid to rest together in a double white coffin.

The siblings tragically lost their lives on September 9 when the car in which they were travelling along with their mother, Lynn Egar, was found ablaze by a passing motorist.

Deeply poignant in their primary bright depictions of familiar childhood favourites, were the special flowers – of Scoop, the yellow digger, from the Bob the Builder cartoon for Mikey, and a unicorn for Thelma.

Thelma (5) and Mikey Dennany (2), who died in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, on Friday September 9.

Father Sean Casey, parish priest of Killoe, Co Longford, who had baptised the siblings, was the chief celebrant for their funeral mass, with Bishop Pat Storey – Church of Ireland Bishop of Meath and Kildare – and Father Tom Healy – Diocesan Administrator, Ardagh & Clonmacnois – con-celebrating, together with a number of other clerics.

Fr Casey prayed for the children’s grieving parents Michael and Lynn, their siblings Eddie and Katelyn, their grandparents Mary and Herbert, and all their extended friends and family, and he said the congregation had come to try to “help and comfort the family”.

Chief mourners were the children’s father, Michael Dennany, their teenage brother and sister, Eddie and Katelyn, their grandparents and wider family.

Also there were children and teachers from Waddlers and Toddlers preschool in Rathowen, Co Westmeath, where Mikey had been cared for; from St Cremin’s national school in Multyfarnham, where Thelma had been in senior infants. In attendance also were pupils from Wilson’s Hospital secondary school where Eddie and Katelyn are enrolled.

Floral tributes to Thelma (5) and Mikey (2) Dennany as the bodies of the children arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, for their funeral mass. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Among the gifts brought to the altar was a colourful drawing created by Mikey at preschool, along with a small photograph of him, presented by his teacher, Niamh Anderson.

Thelma’s teacher, Joan Hickson, brought a gift of a collage made up of Thelma’s colourings, including a hedgehog and a squirrel. A short few lines written by the little girl in blue pencil before the summer holidays read: “I am Thelma. I am five. I got a teddy. I feel happy.”

The two fishing rods, not yet used, were also brought to the altar. The children had been “excited and looking forward to trying them out on the lakes and rivers of Co Westmeath”, Fr Casey said.

They loved to run and laugh and, feel the wind in their hair... They are together now exploring the highways and byways of Heaven

“They loved the water. They loved the sea,” he said, adding that they had recently enjoyed a family holiday.

The children’s lives had been “tragically cut short in the full bloom and promise of childhood”, he said.

“We don’t know how these tragedies occurred or what happened on that lonely road on Friday,” said Fr Casey.

“We only know that they were deeply, and are deeply, loved by their parents, by their aunts and uncles, relatives and friends.”

He said they had had their “last sleepover” at their grandmother’s home on Tuesday, before being brought to their family home in Rathowen on Wednesday, “where they had such wonderful happy times with their mum and dad and brother and sister”.

Mikey and Thelma Dennehy

They had loved to scribble and paint, and were very talented and vibrant.

“In the words of their dad, Michael, the only thing that separated them was school as they went their separate ways each morning,” Fr Casey said.

“Thelma attended dance classes and football training – Mikey always came to watch her training from the side-line.

“On Saturday week last he ventured onto the pitch for the first time to join her in the sport she loved.

“They loved to run and laugh and, feel the wind in their hair and to pick wild flowers. They looked forward to trying out their fishing rods. They are together now exploring the highways and byways of Heaven.”

He said the siblings would remain “forever young” in the hearts of their parents, brother and sister.

“Today we who remain trudge through the valley of darkness. At some future time we hope to trip lightly through pastures fresh and green,” he said.

The remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany are brought from St Mel's Cathedral after their funeral mass. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Then Fr Healy, on behalf of the Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise, extended ‘heartfelt sympathies’ to the families.

“We are deeply saddened at the death of these two young beautiful children,” he said.

“The photographs of their smiling faces speak to us of two bundles of joy who were loved and cherished and who no doubt filled the lives of their families and friends with vibrancy and joy.”

“We know that your loss is very deep,” he added, addressing the family.

A brief message from the grieving families was read aloud, expressing sincere gratitude to those who had supported them through “this time of heartbreak.”

“We’d like to thank everyone for helping us to say farewell to Thelma and Mikey,” they said.

“We use ‘farewell’ because with the memories they left us through their short lives and their infectious smiles, they will be with us forever.

Michael Dennany, the father of of Mikey and Thelma Dennany, at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford following their funeral mass. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“Your heartfelt sympathy and offers of help have touched us deeply at this very difficult time. Once again we thank you all.”

Before the end of the service, mourners formed a long line to sympathise with the heartbroken family, embracing them warmly and whispering words of condolence and comfort, many weeping as they did so.

It was almost an hour later that the remains of Thelma and Mikey were taken gently from the cathedral for burial at the family plot in Cullyfad Cemetery while, amid harrowing grief and sorrow, soloist, Eimear Reynolds, sang Somewhere Over the Rainbow.