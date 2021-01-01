‘We didn’t hear anything’ – Couple had ‘no idea’ medals belonging to founding FAI member were being stolen while they were at home

Gardaí in Raheny are investigating a burglary that occurred in Raheny. These medals were stolen during the burglary and they were presented to a founder member of the FAI.

Two homeowners had “no idea” that precious family heirlooms, including one of a kind FAI gold medals, were being stolen when they were at home on Wednesday night.

Gardaí are investigating after the medals, belonging to a founding member of the FAI, were stolen from the home of Marina and Alan Finley on the Howth Road, Raheny on Wednesday afternoon, sometime between 6pm and 11pm.

Mr and Mrs Finley were at home that evening, but heard no disturbance and had no idea that their house was robbed that evening until the following day.

“We didn’t hear anything,” Mrs Finley told Independent.ie.

“We were on one side of the house and in the evening after dinner you go in and watch television and, maybe, you’re half asleep. We had no idea until the next day.”

Mrs Finley knew something wasn’t right when the following day, she discovered that a bathroom nearby the safe had its window wide open.

“I would think this is a professional job and I’m only glad we didn’t know they were there,” she said.

The medals were taken alongside jewellery that the couple, who have been married for 61 years, had accumulated over a lifetime together, including birthday and Christmas presents.

Mrs Finley’s father was Jim Younger, one of the founding members of the FAI in 1921 and served on various committees.

She inherited two of the medals from her parents, which are dated the years 1930-31 and 1934-1935 and feature inscriptions on the back.

She added that it was an awful way to end the year.

“I never thought it would happen to us, certainly not when we were in the house.”

While the couple have been informed that chances of finding the safe and their items are unlikely, Mrs Finley said she “lives in hope”.

She said that she doesn’t know how the burglars knew of the safe or the medals inside. “They might have been just lucky,” she said.

Gardaí have now appealed to anybody who may have found these medals or who can help in tracing their whereabouts.

“Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may come across these medals or who can assist Gardaí in locating any of the items of the burglary are asked to contact Raheny Garda station on 01 - 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” said a garda spokesperson.

