The family of two-week-old Ciaran Leigh Morris, who was killed when his pram was hit by a car in Brownhills, West Midlands, on Sunday afternoon have released an emotional tribute to the little boy.

A BMW is understood to have been involved in a collision with another car in High Street, Brownhills, before striking the baby's pram at around 4pm on Easter Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

The baby was being pushed along the pavement by family at the time and suffered serious injuries.

Police said the boy was taken to hospital but "nothing could be done to save him".

A relative suffered a shoulder injury but nobody else was injured.

The parents visited the scene of the crash this afternoon to see the huge number of flowers, tributes and teddies left by well wishers and mourners. They were visibly upset and being supported by family members.

In an emotional tribute released today, Ciaran’s parents said: “Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

“We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

“Fly high angel.”

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from the police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "We’ve all been left numb by the sad death of Ciaran. He was just two-weeks-old and his life has been tragically taken away.

"To see the loss of someone so young is difficult for us as officers, but we know the pain is even greater for Ciaran’s family.

"We’ll be doing all we can to support them while also trying to establish what happened leading to the collision.

“I would ask people to please respect the family at this sad time and allow them the privacy to grieve."

Police said the driver left the scene but a 34-year-old man was arrested in Bloxwich shortly afterwards.

He has been taken into custody and will be questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Crozier said they were in the process of speaking to witnesses and establishing the circumstances around this collision.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area, and has information which can assist our inquiries, to come forward.

"We understand the shock this will have caused but I would ask people not to speculate on what happened."

Police said they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, either before or at the time of the collision.

