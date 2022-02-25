‘We didn’t edit that video ourselves, it was one of our team,’ say The 2 Johnnies after use of ‘virulently sexist’ slogans

The 2 Johnnies have said they do not condone the language was used in a video containing “virulently sexist” material.

The podcast duo remained off air from 2FM today for the second day in a row after being criticised for the “offensive” material.

The radio hosts faced backlash yesterday for a video was promoting their new show Drive It.

It featured several crude references to female genitalia.

Johnny O’Brien said the pair’s intention was to condemn the slogans but said they were not “clear enough in our condemnation of them”.

“We had a thread on our podcast about car stickers that were sent in. It started with some that were funny, and we were laughing at it and the stickers, some of them got cruder and some of them went too far,” Mr O’Brien told RTÉ’s Liveline.

“When we read them out our intention was to condemn them and to say if you have this on your car you really need to think twice, take it down.

"If your mate has this on their car you need to have a word with them and get them to take it down.

“We made fun of the people who had some of these on their car because some of them are too far and offensive. We did not go far enough, we were not clear enough in our condemnation of them.”

The podcast duo, Johnny O’Brien and Johnny McMahon, apologised for the “offensive” content that should “never have been published”.

Mr O’Brien said the context was taken out of the social media clip that circulated online.

“In the social media clip that went out, the context is taken out. As soon we saw the video, we took it down. We didn’t edit that video ourselves it was one of our team, which makes it our responsibility and we have to stand over it. And that’s why we’ve apologised for it because without the context that video is offensive,” he said.

“On the podcast we were condemning these stickers. We didn’t condemn them enough, but we did say these are scandalous and these are too far. The catch the 2 Johnnies on 2FM sticker at the end was an accident. It was nothing to do with 2FM.

“The use of the word s**t is a word that we would never use that is not in our vocabulary. That was a woman that sent that in, and she was talking about her own car.

“It’s our responsibility and we’re apologising for it. We’re always trying to do better, and we will do better.”

RTÉ is conducting a review and said the two presenters will remain off air while the matter is considered.

The review is expected to focus on issues including possible breaches of the national broadcaster’s social media policy.