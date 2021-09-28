‘We could connect with what was going on’ – Kerry couple living on Canary Islands lead aid effort for volcano victims

Pigeons fly at dawn in front of the lava and smoke, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, in El Paso, Spain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

AN IRISH couple who have made their home on the Canary Islands have been hailed for spearheading efforts to help families left devastated by the volcanic eruption on La Palma.

Nathan Tadier and his partner, Áine, admitted they couldn't sit by and watch the human misery caused by the first major eruption on La Palma in half a century.

The couple - who are based in Lanzarote - have helped collect clothing, foodstuffs and essentials for families who lost their homes, farms and businesses over the past week.

More than 6,000 people have had to be evacuated on La Palma as massive lava flows edge from the crater towards the sea.

Hundreds of homes, businesses and even churches have been destroyed by the lava flows.

There are now major fears over the future of agriculture on La Palma - including its famous banana plantations - as the entire island is blanketed in a shroud of ash and dust from the volcano.

Nathan and Áine are from Kerry and admitted they were appalled by the aftermath for La Palma of the eruption which could continue for several months to come.

"We were sitting watching it on the TV news and when we looked out the window from the back of where we live, we are looking directly at a volcano," Nathan told Radio Kerry.

"We could connect with what was going on for people on La Palma. It must be very, very sad for them."

"We both agreed that we could volunteer in some way. We spotted that the local football club was raising funds and also collecting items needed by families on the island ranging from nappies to toiletries and from clothing to furniture."

"We got on board with that. We have a van so we said we could start moving things around for people - that is what we are doing."

Nathan is originally from Tralee but over recent years has lived on Lanzarote where he operates a successful pub.

Experts had predicted that the lava flows from the La Palma volcano would start to ease over the coming days.

However, a major new fissure in the volcano has resulted in yet another lava flow streaming towards the sea.