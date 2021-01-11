| 9.1°C Dublin

‘We can’t shut the doors… some days are just chaos’ – nurse at Covid frontline says system is under huge pressure

Ambulances wait for hours to hand over a patient because beds and cubicles are full while people who could have the virus lie on trolleys in corridors

Conor Feehan

The massive surge in patient numbers which saw ambulances queue up outside Letterkenny University Hospital could be replicated around the country on a regular basis, according to healthcare workers at the Covid coalface.

Huge numbers of people presenting with Covid-19 and non-Covid illnesses are putting increasing pressure on the overstretched health system which has been hit with staff shortages due to the pandemic.

One nurse at a busy emergency department said some ambulances are having to wait three and four hours to hand over a patient because all the beds and cubicles are full and there are people who could potentially have Covid-19 lying on trolleys in corridors.

Privacy