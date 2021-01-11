‘We can’t shut the doors… some days are just chaos’ – nurse at Covid frontline says system is under huge pressure

The massive surge in patient numbers which saw ambulances queue up outside Letterkenny University Hospital could be replicated around the country on a regular basis, according to healthcare workers at the Covid coalface.

Huge numbers of people presenting with Covid-19 and non-Covid illnesses are putting increasing pressure on the overstretched health system which has been hit with staff shortages due to the pandemic.

One nurse at a busy emergency department said some ambulances are having to wait three and four hours to hand over a patient because all the beds and cubicles are full and there are people who could potentially have Covid-19 lying on trolleys in corridors.

She said some people are calling an ambulance in the mistaken belief that they will skip the queue, and warned the system is at breaking point.

“In the first phase of Covid back last March people were apprehensive about attending hospitals and as a result it was easier to cope with the Covid patients who needed care, but that situation has now changed and there are huge numbers of people attending hospitals for Covid and non-Covid needs,” the nurse said.

“But certainly since the new surge after Christmas, the Covid stream is really busy – it is above capacity now,” she told the Irish Independent.

“From last week there were no beds for patients coming in. Our emergency department was full and we had patients on the corridor. We don’t have enough beds, we don’t have enough cubicles or consultation rooms for patients, and that includes potential Covid patients.

“Now the capacity has gone through the roof. We still have patients coming in with complications of their respiratory or cardiac illnesses, and we can’t say for definite if they have Covid or not until they are tested.

“An awful lot of people get ambulances in because they see that as a way of getting treated faster, which is not the case at all. ” the nurse explained.

“A lot of people are not using their GPs, and a lot of the presentations coming in the non-Covid stream really could be sorted at a GP level or a level that doesn’t need to enter an emergency department.

“We can’t shut the doors. We can’t divert ambulances. We have to keep taking and taking and some days are just chaos. A situation like Letterkenny could be replicated around the country at any stage. We have had ambulance queues outside the doors, that’s nothing new,” she explained.

“We have had situations where ambulances have been waiting three or four hours to be decanted. That’s just not acceptable. It’s out of our hands and in fairness it’s out of management’s hands as well. It’s just the sheer volume coming in,” she added.

“Our resources are down massively because staff have Covid. Over the past few months you might have one or two here and there, either because they had it or they were close contacts, but since Christmas there has been a massive surge in staff becoming Covid positive. We are under massive strain,” she said.

“The volume of patients is going up, the number of staff is going down, and we have had to pull staff from different areas which isn’t ideal because it means regular services can’t continue. It is very challenging.”

She said the crisis is having an effect on the mental health of staff, who feel guilty if they are home with Covid knowing it is putting strain on their colleagues.

“There is a massive sense of guilt about not being at work, because they see their colleagues are struggling and they see management trying to make up the numbers,” she said.

“And for those who are still in work you feel under pressure to do extra shifts or overtime because you see that your help is needed. You see the pressure the system is under,” she added.

“You are exhausted but that is what is keeping the service going at the moment.

“You could be in at 7.30am and not get out until 10pm, and then have to come in and do it again the next day.

“The overtime is voluntary but when you see the pressure the management is under you give in and do it,” she explained.

Not having the usual social safety valves to blow off steam has added to the problem, and staff find they are now getting short-tempered with each other.

“The nights out with colleagues are gone, and the opportunities for a chat or a coffee or a drink. There is all the extra pressure but the coping mechanisms and the ways you used to de-stress are gone. You can’t even go to the gym,” she said.

Speaking about Covid as an illness, and the efforts to try and curb its spread, the nurse said everyone needs to play their part, stay at home, and stay safe.

“It is affecting a lot of people in their 40s and 50s, the older generation are doing a great job of isolating. It is rampant. It is everywhere. Before you could nearly trace back to where you got it, but now it’s not possible,” she said.

“You just don’t know how it is going to affect you. We have seen patients with no comorbidities, and who don’t smoke and yet they have become very unwell. It’s affecting their kidneys, it’s affecting their heart, and it is so unknown to us. It’s very unsettling to see people in their 30s and 40s getting severe complications and ending up in ICU,” she added.

“There was a child recently in ICU and very unwell, and needed advanced care. It is so scary.

“One of the worst things is that people can’t have visitors. There was a lady recently, younger than middle age, who had an underlying condition. She was dying, and there were no family members around her, and you find yourself breaking the news to her that things aren’t looking so good for her. It is heartbreaking for them not to have somebody there with them even to hold their hand. It is one of the loneliest things I've ever seen,” the nurse said.

“You take it home with you, even though you try not to. You can see the fear in their faces. You try to switch off but you find yourself thinking about them,” she added.