‘We are looking at a summer where we socialise outdoors’ – Professor Philip Nolan

It could be April before the prevalence of Covid-19 cases falls to below 100 cases a day, according to leading expert professor Philip Nolan.

He said today that “we are looking at a summer where we socialise outdoors as much as we can”.

“The progress in terms of suppressing the virus has slowed, but we are still making progress,” said professor Nolan, who is the chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) epidemiological advisory group.

"We are at a 7-day average of about 800 cases a day at the moment. A week ago, that was 930, and the week before, 1,050. So we are still making progress,” he said.

However, he said that the progress has slowed primarily because of the dominance of the more transmissible B117 variant – the UK Covid variant.

“If we continue to make progress at the rate we are, we are on track to be below 100 cases sometime in the course of April.

"On the one hand, we need to keep going, we need to remain hopeful that we can continue to suppress the virus, but it is going to take time.”

“If you think back to October where we required very restrictive and very strong public health measures to deal with daily case numbers in the region of 1,000, unfortunately, we are still in that region. We are still at very high risk, and we are at very high risk because of the additional transmissibility of the B117 variant,” professor Nolan said on RTÉ’s This Week.

He added that we are in a position now, “where we can advise the phased, cautious return to in class education because that is such a priority for our society and from there on in, we are going to have to work through what our our priorities, and what are the low risk, high return things that we can do over the coming months, in terms of the education of our children, the return of non-Covid health care.

"How can we for the benefit of peoples’ mental health facilitate some level of safe but increased social contact, beyond that period of time when case numbers are substantially lower, what are the priority areas of our economy that can resume activity because they are lower risk than other areas of the economy.”

Speaking about what type of summer we will be looking at, he said: "I think we are looking at an outdoor summer. If I can be blunt about it, we are looking at a summer where we socialise outdoors as much as we can, we make the most of outdoors, we continue to limit the number of social contacts we have, but not to as low a number as we have now, where we holiday and recreate at home.”

However, he said that: "I do have to say the vaccination programme brings enormous hope.

"There is a period, the darkest hour is the hour before dawn in some senses. There is a period of great vulnerability where we have to take great care not to spread the virus again, as we work through the process of vaccinating the population,” he said.

The Government will this week unveil its revised Living with Covid-19 plan.

Online Editors