‘We are in the end game of pandemic’ – Higher Education Minister Simon Harris

The country is in the “endgame” of the pandemic and the lockdown will not last “forever”, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said.

The country is set to be under most Level 5 measures until the end of May, after the Taoiseach yesterday told the Dáil that the Government will make a decision before April 5 on restrictions for the following six weeks.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated yesterday that the 5km travel limit is likely to be lifted, the construction sector is also likely to reopen, as well as people being allowed to meet others outdoors.

However, the Government’s The Path Ahead plan does not give further indication as to what other sectors will reopen when.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris reassured the public that this lockdown will “not last forever”.

“We’re not going to be in lockdown forever, so let’s reassure each other of that reality.

“We’re less in a lockdown now that we were a few weeks ago because there are hundreds of thousands of our children back at school,” he said.

He also said that it would be “weird” if there wasn’t frustrations expressed within the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meetings last night in relation to the vaccine rollout.

“I’d say there is not a kitchen in Europe where there haven't been frustrations raised in relation to the vaccine because we all want it as quickly as we possibly can,” he said.

“It has been an extraordinarily challenging year. We are in the endgame in relation to this virus. That doesn't mean it ends tomorrow but we are in the phase now where we can begin to see a way out of this.”

Minister Harris was speaking as he launched approximately €10m worth of additional supports for people in direct provision seeking to access third level education alongside Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

From the coming academic year, students in direct provision will no longer have to pay international fees of €3,600 for post Leaving Cert (PLC) courses.

Extra English language classes will also be made available and those who have a right to work in Ireland will be able to access third level education.

These measures will be part of “waiving a ridiculous and discriminatory barrier to people to education in direct provision” according to Minister Harris.

