The winners wish to keep their win private. File photo: Staff at the Centra store in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny which sold the winning ticket on Saturday, May 7.

A Co Kilkenny family say they have kept their feet firmly on the ground since finding out they won a massive Lotto jackpot of €8,508,720.

Lotto HQ in Dublin was the location for an unforgettable gathering as the large family claimed their prize which they won on Saturday 7 May.

The group, who wish to keep their win private, have revealed their absolute disbelief at winning such a significant prize.

They described how they have coped with their newfound fortune over the past weeks.

“We’ve actually been quite relaxed about it all which makes it all the more strange,” one of the syndicate members said.

“You always think that when you win the Lotto, you will be jumping around and spraying champagne, but we’ve been quite sensible in the last few weeks and kept our feet firmly on the ground.”

The winning Quick Pick was sold on the day of the draw at Blanchfield’s Centra store in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny.

This is the second biggest Lotto jackpot win at the popular community store after another player won a Lotto jackpot worth over €6.8 million in December 2019.

The family said their plan is to “sit tight” for the next couple of months and plan out any big spending sprees.

“It wasn’t until three days after the draw that I actually checked my ticket and found out that we’d won the very jackpot prize that everybody in Kilkenny was talking about. We are an incredibly level-headed family and I know that this win won’t affect us one bit,” a family member said.

“It won’t change who we are, but it will certainly make things like paying off mortgages and paying bills an awful lot easier.

“It’s a huge amount of money and the plan is to sit tight for the next couple of months before we make any big spending plans. The only real plan for spending at the moment is a local charity who we plan to support as much as we can in the coming months and years.”

Meanwhile, a player from Co Louth also claimed a huge National Lottery prize today and won €200,000 on a €10 All Cash Spectacular scratch card.

The lucky player purchased their winning ticket at Dunnes Stores in the Southgate Shopping Centre in Drogheda.