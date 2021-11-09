‘We all need closure. Jo Jo needs to be brought home’ – sister of missing woman’s plea on 26th anniversary of disappearance

The sister of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard has renewed her family’s appeal for information on the 26th anniversary of her appearance.

Jo Jo was 21-years-old when she went missing on November 9, 1995, from Moone, Co Kildare while trying to hitch a lift home to Callan, Co Kilkenny, and was never seen again.

She missed a bus home and had to take a bus to Naas and two lifts to Moone in an attempt to return home.

Later that day the young woman was on the phone to a friend from a phone box to notify her of her whereabouts, when a car pulled up for Ms Dullard. She has not been seen since.

In recent weeks, a major search operation was initiated near Usk Little near the county border with Wicklow and in the hopes of recovering crucial evidence relating to Jo Jo and another missing woman, Deirdre Jacob.

Twenty-six years on, Jo Jo’s sister Kathleen Bergin says those close to her are still deeply affected by her disappearance.

“Our family has been traumatised by it all. It really has affected her family and her friends,” Kathleen told Newstalk Radio.

“We all need closure. Jo Jo needs to be brought home because she was trying to make her way home that day. That is all she wanted to do was to get back home and there is a person out there who has information that can help her finish that journey.

“Jo Jo was a loving, very sensitive and kind person starting out in life. She never even got a chance to live that life and you would often wonder where she would be now today,” Ms Bergin said.

After 25 years of searching for clues surrounding JoJo’s disappearance, her case was eventually upgraded to a murder investigation in 2020.

Detectives are focusing on reports of “unusual activity” noticed in woodland on the evening missing woman Deirdre Jacob was last seen. Ms Jacob disappeared in 1998, close to where Jo Jo vanished two years earlier and Gardaí are searching a woodland in Taggartstown as part of Garda investigations into the murders of the two missing women.

“They robbed Jo Jo of her life - the person that took her - and they robbed us of watching Jo Jo live her life and of Jo Jo enjoying her nieces and nephews and they just took so much from our family.

“I think if somebody has that information now - and we know what they have - the decent thing to do now would be to come forward and tell us what they know so the Gardaí can put those pieces together and help us bring Jo Jo home,” Kathleen said.

Kathleen previously told the Irish Independent that she hopes the search will unearth some answers, “for us or the Jacob family”.

“We’ve had hopes raised and dashed a number of times in the 26 years since Jo Jo disappeared,” she said.

“You can’t help but get your hopes up, its only human nature, but we are trying not to raise our hopes too much. There were searches before and they yielded nothing.

“At this stage, it’s a waiting game but please God, for some family, us or Deirdre’s loved ones, there will be answers. Our thoughts are with the Jacob family today as well.”