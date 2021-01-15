Way cleared for special needs pupils to return to primary schools

The way has been cleared for thousands of pupils with special needs to return to primary and special schools from next Thursday, January 21.

The Department of Education issued guidance to principals tonight after detailed discussions today with the education partners to finalise arrangements.

The re-opening of schools generally has been delayed until February 1, at the earliest, and this package is aimed at supporting the most vulnerable pupils, who suffered most during the first lockdown, last Spring.

It allows for all pupils in special classes in mainstream schools, such as those catering for children with autism and hearing impairment, to go back to the classroom on a full-time basis from Thursday

Meanwhile, the 124 special schools may operate at 50pc capacity, which means that pupils will attend on alternate days. This is in recognition of the significant level of staff and students in these schools and the agreement is aimed at reducing the overall numbers on site at any one time.

Schools may also bring back pupils with significant additional needs who attend mainstream classes in primary schools, although it may not be possible to provide the full curricular programme for them.

The guidance says it is important that pupils who are prioritised for a return to school are those with the greatest level of need.

After providing for children with the most significant level of special needs, schools have the option of opening up to other pupils, suffering educational disadvantage, if they have capacity.

“While the clear priority is to support in school teaching for children with significant additional needs, schools have the flexibility to support vulnerable children too, “ the guidance said.

It also sets out detailed advice around attendance arrangements for teachers and special needs assistants (SNA) and advises that school transport services for the pupils involved will resume on January 21.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle described the meeting as “ constructive” and said they had secured clarity for our members on a host of issues from transport to childcare to updated public health advice.

He said public health experts who support the school sector and the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn would host a webinar for special education staff early next week.

“This will provide reassurance to our members that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of all involved in this interim support programme for children with complex special educational needs.

Mr Boyle said high level meetings regarding the prioritisation of special education staff for the vaccination programme were also taking place.

He added that “while supporting the continuity of learning remotely is far from ideal, we hope to be able to return to our classrooms fully, but it remains to be seen if the public health landscape improves enough to enable the resumption of classroom-based learning.”

