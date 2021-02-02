Watt was given unpublished copy of terms of new Health secretary-general position a week before he took up job

Acting Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt was given an unpublished copy of the terms of reference for the new role a week before it was announced he would taking up the position on an interim basis.

Internal emails released by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform show that, on December 30, Mr Watt was sent a copy of a newly approved information booklet for the Department of Health job including the controversial €292,000 salary.

Prior to this date, the emails show Mr Watt, through his staff, sought confirmation that Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath approved the terms and conditions for the new position.

A week later, on January 6, the Cabinet was told Mr Watt was to take up the Department of Health position on an interim basis while an open competition for the role was held.

However, Government sources told Independent.ie that Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly want Mr Watt to take up the position permanently. Mr Watt is currently earning his current salary of €211,000.

The new documents, released to the Oireachtas Finance Committee, also reveal the then Department of Public Expenditure and Reform secretary-general left hand-written notes for Mr McGrath on documentation related to the soon-to-be-advertised position.

On December 15, 2020, Mr Watt wrote on the cover of an information booklet for the Department of Health position: “Minister, I understand that you wish to advertise the Sec-Gen, Department of Health role as a ‘TLAC’ (Top-Level Appointments Committee competition). Please see booklet attached and in particular the section on terms and conditions, Robert.”

In a letter to Finance Committee chair John McGuinness, Mr McGrath said Mr Watt “had no input” in the sanctioning of the €292,000 salary for the secretary-general role. Mr McGrath defended the €81,000 increase pay for the Department of Health role by noting that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is paid €269,068 and HSE chief executive Paul Reid is paid €363,248.

“The post of secretary-general is a highly complex one with a very challenging brief, particularly so during a global pandemic,” Mr McGrath said.

“The consideration and decision to appoint a serving secretary-general to the Department of Health on an interim basis, pending the holding and conclusion of an open competition for the substantive vacant post of secretary-general in the department, is a matter for Government.”

Mr McGrath said in that context the Cabinet decided to appoint Mr Watt on an interim basis on January 6.

“I would like to clarify for the Committee that Mr Watt had no input into my sanction of the salary of €292,000 to apply for the open competition for the substantive post.

“The newly sanctioned salary will only apply to the person appointed arising from the open competition underway.”

Mr McGrath also warned Mr McGuinness that it is important that commentary on the appointment process is “not prejudicial” to the outcome and should not deter people from applying for the job.

“This includes discussion of pension entitlement of any individual potential appointee to the role, and as the committee will understand disclosure of such information would also be subject to GDPR and other legal considerations,” he added.

Online Editors