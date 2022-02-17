Waterford woman breaks freediving record by holding breath for more than six minutes

Waterford woman Kathy MacDonald has added a tenth Irish freediving record to her growing CV as she held her breath for six minutes and 12 seconds in a recent performance.

This is the longest breath hold by any Irish freediver with Kathy also holding the Irish record for the deepest freedive at 51m, all despite only adopting the sport 18 months ago.

The sport of freediving involves performing dives without any breathing aids and relying on one breath, which MacDonald says is a freeing feeling.

“For me, it is mindfulness using one breath, and you return to the surface calm and free. You have emptied your mind of any thoughts, lowered your heart rate to adapt underwater and trusted your body to allow you to go to depths where you wouldn't normally think it's possible to go,” Kathy said.

Kathy discovered her talent for freediving in the middle of the pandemic and since then she has been training and competing at an international level. Such is the depth of her newfound passion, Kathy recently relocated to the Cayman Islands so that she can pursue her goal of becoming a professional freediver.

“It has completely changed my life. I’m all in. I moved here to go after this fully and that’s what I intend to do,” Kathy told the Irish Independent.

On her latest record of six minutes and 12 seconds, she said the extra 12 seconds count for a lot.

“Those extra seconds after the 6 minutes really matter. I jumped from two minutes to five and a half in some months but it is only after you reach the 6th minute you are really pushing your body and mind to its limits, so those 12 seconds are important to me and in the freediving world,” Kathy said.