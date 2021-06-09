Waterford homes and businesses fly rainbow colours in solidarity after burning of Pride flag in city

Mayor Damien Geoghegan, who raised the flag on Friday, said the perpetrators carried out a "disgusting act". Photo: Mayor Damien Geoghegan.

THE rainbow flag was proudly raised again over Waterford city centre as activists, politicians and cultural campaigners warned they will not be silenced by a tiny hate-filled minority.

And more homes and businesses around the county are flying the pride symbol in solidarity after one flying in the city was burned.

The multi-coloured flag - symbol of the LGBTQ community - was burned by vandals outside the Waterford City Council offices last Monday.

It had been flown on the Mall to mark the Waterford Pride of the Deise event last weekend.

The flag burning was greeted by widespread condemnation with Waterford Mayor, Councillor Damien Geoghegan, who had proposed that the flag be flown to mark the local pride event, saying it was "a disgusting and outrageous act."

However, activists and cultural officials were astounded when, unprompted, homes and businesses in Waterford suddenly began flying the Rainbow flag as a mark of solidarity.

WLRFM broadcaster Damien Tiernan even operated a flag collection service whereby people with spare Rainbow flags could donate them - and others could then collect them and fly them in solidarity from their homes or businesses.

SEND US YOUR PRIDE FLAGS! After the hate crime, we here at the broadcast centre WLR and BEAT (Niall & me in video) are asking if you have any spare such flags around the country to send them to us and residents/businesses can collect them & fly them with pride. pic.twitter.com/uepiH1apvo — Damien Tiernan (@damienwlr) June 8, 2021

Waterford Gardaí are treating the flag burning on the Mall as an act of criminal damage.

Gardaí are now examining CCTV security camera footage from the city centre to try to identify those responsible.

However, the Pride of the Deise group said they were deeply moved by the level of solidarity shown to them locally after the attack.

POTD secretary Shane O'Sullivan admitted they were shocked that such an act could occur locally.

“We have to be visible when things like this happen," he said.

POTD said they were delighted that the mayor agreed to re-raise the Rainbow flag with them on the Mall.

“What happened has really shocked us all and what we endeavour to do in Pride of the Deise is try to build a community and make a safe space in Waterford (for young gay people)."

"What happened with the flags was an absolute show of hate towards us and that breeds a situation whereby young people especially might not feel that they are comfortable to come out within themselves and to be visible.”

Raised my own flag today after this weekends events in #Waterford! #pride pic.twitter.com/ggaVvNEOJj — Michelle Byrne (@Michelle_Byrne_) June 8, 2021

The group said raising the flag again on the Mall with such community support was hugely symbolic.

“Small signs of hate that exist won’t put us down,” he vowed.