Waterford bishop backs criminal investigation into Mother and Baby Home deaths

The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore is backing criminal investigations into possible involuntary manslaughter at Mother and Baby Homes.

Alphonsus Cullinan said it was “totally and utterly wrong” to allow a baby to die and not do anything about it.

Bishop Cullinan was speaking following the publication of the report by the Commission of investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

The report found a high rate of infant mortality inside the religious institutions, which 56,000 women and 57,000 children passed through between 1920 and 1998.

In 1945 and 1946 the death rate among infants and mother and baby homes was almost twice the national average for so-called “illegitimate” children.

Speaking on WLR FM today, Bishop Cullinan said he was “of course” ashamed and upset by the report.

“The stories we’ve heard are harrowing, gut wrenching,” he said.

Asked if he believed there should be criminal investigations into possible involuntary manslaughter at the Catholic institutions, Bishop Cullinan said: “Yes, I would say that’s a fair point. I would. These kinds of specific things can certainly be investigated again, going forward.”

Pushed on whether there should be criminal investigations, he said: “I think yes, I think yes. Yes.”

“To allow a baby to die, and not to do anything about it, that of course is totally and utterly wrong,” Bishop Cullinan said.

The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore saidhe and the Church “absolutely” took responsibility for laying down the kind of social rules that led to Mother and Baby Homes.

“What went on, to many of the survivors in these Mother and Baby Homes was a twisting of what should have been truth and justice and goodness. To treat a human being as a second class citizen as rubbish and as trash is, was and always will be wrong and inexcusable,” Bishop Cullinan said.

The senior cleric said he believed adoptees should be given the right to access personal information about themselves, as “anybody who wants to find out about his or her identity should be allowed to do it.” But he added there may be mothers who do not want to revisit that part of their lives.

He also criticised the use of children born in the homes in vaccine trials.

“It is uncharitable, unchristian and it goes against specifically the UN charter for human rights, that should not have happened,” Bishop Cullinan said.

Following the publication of the report on Tuesday, following a five year investigation into the lives of women and children who passed through the homes, Amnesty International called for criminal investigations to be carried out.

“The level of infant mortality in these institutions compared to wider society at the time and the number of unregistered deaths and burials are shocking to the extreme. We support calls for this, and other serious abuses, to be referred for criminal investigation,” Colm O’Gorman, the executive director of Amnesty Ireland, said.

"The report affirms what survivors have said about poor conditions, forced labour, and the physical and emotional abuse of women and children. About adoptions without consent, and vaccine trials on children without adhering to regulatory or ethical requirements.

“Based on the briefing by the government, it’s clear that there is still so much to uncover, like how Gardaí were not notified of underage pregnancies potentially involving statutory rape, and the issue of illegal adoptions and child trafficking.”

