The energy watchdog today warned against price caps on electricity bills, and expressed doubt about a windfall tax on suppliers making huge profits.

Aoife MacEvilly, Chair of the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, threw cold water on Leo Varadkar’s suggestion last week that the Government could restrain the ESB from making “hyper profits” this year – and use the windfall to reduce electricity costs for ordinary people.

She also said the use of electricity price caps in the UK had been “somewhat detrimental” during a period of high and volatile prices.

“The price cap has not protected customers because it has created an environment in which a number of suppliers, I think 27 over the last six or nine months have exited the market suddenly in the UK, leaving customers to pick up the cost of that debt.”

Ms MacEvilly told the Committee on the Environment and Climate Action: “So we're not inputting on that as a potential policy response at the moment, nor indeed on windfall taxes.”

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar made a suggestion of seeking windfall monies from power companies to help subvent the Government’s relief efforts for ordinary customers.

He made the pledge after being told by People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett that the ESB had made €616 million profit in 2020, and €356 million in the first half of 2021. It would make profits of well over €700 million in a full year, he said.

The Tánaiste replied: “I do not believe that the ESB should make hyper profits or bumper profits this year.

“We've a mechanism for dealing with that. The ESB is a State-owned company. It pays the State a substantial dividend every year.

“We can take a larger dividend. So it's not the case that they can just run up huge profits and put them in a bank account somewhere.

We are the shareholder and we if the ESB runs up huge profits this year, we can take a bigger dividend.”

But Ms MacEvilly told the committee: “While this has been talked about in Europe, you have to identify is there an actual windfall?

“I think most countries that have looked at it have found that there is not necessarily a windfall tax. While electricity prices on the wholesale market have increased, you can see that generators are also having to base the price of the gas -- they're buying it at that higher cost to produce the electricity. So there's no apparent windfall, if you like, to come out.”

She said the CRU had looked at the EU toolkit for how to address energy prices. “Clearly we're working with the Government, for example on the €200 electricity credit as one of those measures.”

Ms MacEvilly argued that there was a “constant trade-off “between ensuring security, sustainability and keeping downward pressure on prices.

“You rarely find something that ticks all three boxes. We invest in networks to support security of supply or sustainability, and (by doing that) we're also increasing costs, and that's the reality of the balance.”

The watchdog was guided by Government policy, she said, noting that “low levels” of disconnection with customers at present.

“I think we're looking at the mix of renewables and gas and the fuel mix in future energy, very much guided by policy around the Climate Action Plan.

“We’re working towards the 80pc renewable target, but also trying to assess the additional generation capacity, such as gas-fired, that's needed to support that.

“For those days where the wind isn't blowing, we still need to support security of supply to get that constant balance.”

Last week in the Dáil, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said another name for inflation was “price-gouging and profiteering” by powerful companies and individuals.

He claimed that another power company, Energia, had seen its profits jump by 46pc last year, and 45pc the year before, and was “paying million in dividends to their shareholders. So there are winners and there are losers”.

