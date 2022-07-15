Watchdog shuts probe into charity once linked to bailed loyalist Winston Irvine

An inquiry into governance issues at a Belfast housing association has been completed, with all issues identified having been addressed.

The investigation into the Woodvale and Shankill Community Housing Association (WSCHA) by the Charity Commission was launched in February 2020 following concerns that accounts submitted for the 2017/18 financial year had not been completed or signed off by an independent auditor, as required by law.

The WSCHA provides housing and assistance to those in hardship. It is registered as a charity but wholly owns four for profit subsidiaries.

It was linked to prominent loyalist Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine, who was a trustee at the charity, although he is no longer listed as such on the Charity Commission’s website. Mr Irvine is currently on bail facing weapons charges.

When the Charity Commission asked the WSCHA for confirmation that an audit of its accounts for 2017/18 had been carried out and reviewed, and for a signed copy of the accounts and audit report, the WSCHA’s auditors said they had not completed the report for 2017/18.

The auditors also said they had not compiled the independent auditor’s report that had been submitted; had not received a final set of accounts from the charity; and had not provided a draft audit report to the WSCHA at any time.

For these reasons the audit report submitted by the WSCHA was deemed false.

The Charity Commission then received correspondence on behalf of the WSCHA’s trustees stating that the draft accounts for 2017/18 had been submitted, as the charity had moved offices and the finalised accounts would follow in the coming weeks.

A later statement from the trustees said that “under no circumstances was the auditor’s report purported to be anything other than a draft report”, something the Commission did not accept.

The WSCHA was then ordered to complete an audit of its accounts for the year ending March 31, 2018.

Further investigation identified other potential governance issues at the WSCHA, particularly regarding the distribution of the charity’s funds through its subsidiaries.

The WSCHA subsequently complied with all requests for information and, after working with the charity to address the issues identified, the Commission said it was satisfied that the risks observed during the inquiry had been adequately managed and the inquiry was closed.

Rossa Keown, head of compliance at the Charity Commission, said: “Cases such as this present an important opportunity for all charities in Northern Ireland to take stock and for charity trustees to be aware of their responsibilities.

“Charity trustees are reminded of their obligation to ensure the information presented to the Commission, and by extension stakeholders and the wider public, is up to date and accurate. Furthermore, charity trustees should ensure that delivery on the charity’s objectives remains the primary focus of the charity’s activities.”

The WSCHA has been contacted for comment.