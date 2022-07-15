| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Watchdog shuts probe into charity once linked to bailed loyalist Winston Irvine

Woodvale and Shankill Community Housing Association. Credit: Google Expand

Close

Woodvale and Shankill Community Housing Association. Credit: Google

Woodvale and Shankill Community Housing Association. Credit: Google

Woodvale and Shankill Community Housing Association. Credit: Google

Andrew Madden

An inquiry into governance issues at a Belfast housing association has been completed, with all issues identified having been addressed.

The investigation into the Woodvale and Shankill Community Housing Association (WSCHA) by the Charity Commission was launched in February 2020 following concerns that accounts submitted for the 2017/18 financial year had not been completed or signed off by an independent auditor, as required by law.

Most Watched

Privacy