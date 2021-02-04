Watchdog seeks to investigate pay for top health civil servant and other public sector roles

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is seeking to launch an investigation into the proposed €292,000 pay for the new Department of Health secretary-general and the salaries of other senior public figures such as the Garda Commissioner and the HSE chief executive.

The public spending watchdog made a formal submission outlining the grounds for its investigation, which will require Dáil approval before it can proceed under new rules for committee.

The committee said it wants to complete a “constructive examination of the processes and procedures” involved in deciding the salaries of the Department of Health role and other senior public sector positions.

They include the Garda Commissioner, the Governor of the Central Bank, the Financial Regulator, and the chief executives of National Treasury Management Agency, the National Asset Management Agency and the HSE.

“The primary purpose of the examination is to report to Dáil Éireann on the processes and procedures that currently exist for the determination and review of senior executives’ remuneration in the public service, and to make recommendations as to how the current arrangements might be improved upon,” the submission said.

However, there are concerns among members of the Dáil’s public spending watchdog that their proposal to launch a wide-ranging probe into the public sector salaries will be rejected as other committees are currently reviewing the Department of Health salary controversy.

The PAC’s submission will be considered by the Committee on Remit Oversight which will hear submissions from other committees which are also seeking to investigate the salary increase.

If approved, a Dáil vote on allowing the committee investigate the issue will also be held.

This would be the first time new Dáil rules for committee, introduced following the Angela Kerins Supreme Court judgment, would be use put into use.

At a private meeting today, the PAC also agreed to write to Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, asking him to postpone the recruitment process for the secretary-general role while an investigation takes place.

Mr McGrath appeared before the Finance Committee this week, where he was questioned over the €91,000 increase in the salary for the new health secretary-general at a time when student nurses were being refused payments.

The minister was also asked to address the circumstances surrounding the decision to appointment Department of Public Expenditure secretary-general Robert Watt to the health role on an interim basis ahead of the recruitment process. Mr McGrath said Taoiseach Micheál Martin asked Mr Watt to move departments. He also revealed Mr Watt, who is tipped to take the role on a full-time basis, was aware that the salary would be increased before he took up the position.

Finance Committee chair John McGuinness told the Irish Independent he intends to invite the Taoiseach, Mr Watt, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and secretary-general to the Government Martin Fraser before a hearing to answer questions on the €292,000 salary.

“Members are seeking more clarity on how this decision was reached and so far we have not got the answers we have been seeking,” Mr McGuinness said.

