Watchdog hit with flood of complaints about wills

The legal services watchdog has received 271 complaints from the beneficiaries of wills since it took over the disciplinary regime for lawyers in October 2019.

The figure represents almost one in every 10 complaints received by the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) in that time.

Particular concerns highlighted in complaints included alleged inadequate standards of service and excessive costs.

But anonymised case studies provided by the regulator to the Irish Independent indicated many complaints in the area of probate and wills might be avoided if there was clear communication, particularly about the roles and responsibilities of all involved.

The watchdog also fears some complainants have unrealistic expectations about what it can do as it will frequently not be able to resolve cases which, on investigation, have their roots in long-standing family disputes.

LSRA figures show it has received 204 complaints alleging inadequate standards of services and 23 alleging excessive costs in relation to probate.

But the regulator was only able to admit such complaints if they were made by the nominated executor, although in many cases executors are also beneficiaries.

Case studies suggest some beneficiaries may not realise that responsibility for the administration of an estate lies with the executor, where there is a will, or with an administrator – usually a close relative – where there is not.

The executor or administrator is the solicitor’s client, not the beneficiaries’, and it is usually up to the executor or administrator to keep the beneficiaries advised regarding the administration.

If the executor or administrator instructs the solicitor to do this instead it can substantially increase the costs payable to the solicitor.

In one case a misconduct complaint was made against a solicitor involved in administering the sale of a deceased’s farm and the division of the proceeds among several beneficiaries.

One beneficiary alleged the solicitor failed to follow instructions and caused lengthy delays in the sale. However, the complaint was deemed inadmissible.

The LSRA found the solicitor had sought and received specific instructions from the executors at each juncture and had a detailed record of his probate and administration works. The executors were complying with the terms of the will.

The regulator said there were lessons for the public from the case.

It said probate can take time, particularly where a farm is involved, as there may be land interests, such as a lease, or farm and crop management tasks to be attended to.

Also, the solicitor may have to gather beneficiaries’ public service numbers for tax purposes or information on estate assets such as debts, land rights and bank accounts.