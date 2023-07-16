Watchdog fears criminal barrister strike action could breach competition law

The competition watchdog is to contact the Bar of Ireland over concerns that its planned strike action for criminal law barristers could breach competition law.

In an unprecedented move, last week Sara Phelan, chair of the Council of the Bar of Ireland, said the council had written to the Government to notify it of its “recommendation to members to withdraw services on October 3 in order to achieve a meaningful, independent and time-limited mechanism to determine fees payable to barristers” for prosecution and defence work.

Criminal law barristers have carried out two ad-hoc protests in recent months because the fees paid to them are set at 2002 levels. Last week was the first time the Bar, the representative body for barristers, declared what amounts to strike action.

In a statement, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said competition law requires businesses “to act independently and, broadly speaking, forbids agreements, decisions and co-ordinated business practices which prevent, restrict or distort competition”.

“Irish and EU competition law specifically forbids trade associations and their members from co-ordinated anti-competitive conduct, for example in pricing, market allocation, collective boycotts, collective negotiations,” it added.​

The CCPC said legal services were a fundamental part of the Irish economy and it would be “engaging” with the Bar about its proposed action.

“The State, and therefore taxpayers, are the biggest purchaser of legal services,” it said. “And we believe that... the legal services market could and should be more competitive.”

The council of the Bar said: “This recommendation has been made with regret but confident in the belief that it is lawful.”

Speaking to this newspaper last week, David Barniville, president of the High Court, said he could not comment on the strike action but that the “underlying case” for improved fees is “very good”.

He said he feared Ireland was developing a second-grade criminal law system as a number of top barristers and newly qualified barristers are only practising in civil law because the fees in criminal cases were too low.