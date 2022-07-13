A man enjoys the good weather with his dog at Seapoint beach in South Dublin

The warm weather will persist as temperatures will reach up to 22C in parts of the country today.

The best of the sunshine will be in Leinster and Munster, as scattered showers move across Connacht and Ulster.

There will be a mixture of cloud and sunny spells into the evening, with the southeast of the country experiencing some light showers later this evening.

Temperatures will remain high, ranging between 16C to 22C, with a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

Tonight, we will see scattered showers across Ulster and Connacht, but it will be dry with clear spells for the rest of the country.

Lowest temperatures will range between 8C to 12C with a light westerly or variable breeze.

Tomorrow will continue to show sunny spells, although scattered showers will remain in the north of the country.

Into the afternoon and evening, it will become slightly cloudier as showers will spread further south.

High temperatures will persist into tomorrow with highs of 15C to 22C, warmest in the southeast of the country, with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

Later in the week, sunny spells and scattered showers will persist, but we will see a warm a sunny weekend with temperatures of up to 25C on Saturday and Sunday.

Although we can expect some good weather, this will not compare to the stifling heat that is being seen across Europe this week.

Droughts and forest fires have hit Spain and Portugal and are expected to spread to France and the UK this week.

Temperatures are set to hit a peak in France and Spain on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of firework displays for France’s Bastille Day.

Spain has been hit with temperatures all in the low 40s this week, with Galicia in the northern region being on red alert as it braces itself for 42C heat.

Over the next two days, Spain can expect temperatures to rise even further, reaching a high of up to 47Cs on Thursday in the northeast of the country.

Portugal is at severe risk of forest fires, according to the national meteorological institute IPMA.

The IPMA are expecting temperatures to reach highs of 47C later this week.

Tourism has been affected by the temperatures with popular city Sintra, near Lisbon, having to close down popular tourist destinations by government order.

The UK is also being affected by a heatwave with the Met Office saying that there is a 30pc chance that the UK will hit 40C this weekend.

This would mean the UK is experiencing a level four heatwave for the first time ever.