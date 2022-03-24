The good weather is not going away as temperatures today are set to hit 17C with forecasters saying sunny spells will increase through the day across the country.

Mist and fog will clear from most areas this morning but may linger along parts of the south coast.

Met Éireann meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said this warm weather is going to stick around until at least the weekend if not into next week with temperatures continuing to reach 17C.

“Very much so we’re in a period of settled weather thanks to a large area of high pressure that just isn’t really going anywhere until the start of next week and that’s bring plenty of settled, dry and mostly sunny weather,” she said.

Although it will be dry in most areas across the country today, there will be some isolated showers in parts for a time.

Phoenix park recorded the highest max temp so far this year of 18.5C, high sunshine hours were also recorded countrywide today ☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/pqPWnncRVQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 23, 2022

The best of the sunny spells will be across Leinster and east Munster this morning, but cloud will break up a bit in other areas as the day goes on.

Highest temperatures will be between 13C to 17C, warmest in the south and east, with a light and variable breeze.

There will be a mix of cloud and clear spells tonight and it will be dry apart from isolated drizzle.

Mist and fog will develop in light and variable breezes with lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C generally but dipping lower locally in any long clear spells.

“Temperature wise, generally for March in Ireland we’re looking at around 10C to 11C on average, these temperatures are above average but not unusual,” Ms Diamond said.

The week ahead looks set to be mainly dry with sunny spells. Daytime temperatures continue to reach well above the March average, but rather cold at night with a touch of grass frost possible.

Friday morning will be quite cloudy with mist and fog, but this will gradually clear, and it will become sunnier as the day progresses.

It will be largely dry, however the odd shower may break out. Highest temperatures will be between 14C to 17C degrees in a light and variable breeze.

Friday night will be dry with clear spells. Areas of mist and fog will develop in a light east to northeast or variable wind with lowest temperatures of 0C to 5C.

Saturday will be a dry day with sunny spells and a light easterly breeze. Highest temperatures will be between 13C to 17C, coolest near southern and eastern coasts.

It will be dry with clear spells and light easterly breezes on Saturday night. Mist and fog will develop in the north and east with lowest temperatures of 0C to 5C.

Mist and fog will clear from most areas on Sunday morning but may persist along parts of the north and east coast. It will be dry with sunny spells and light east to southeast or variable winds. Highest temperatures will be between 13C to 17C.

It will continue dry on Sunday night with clear spells and mist and fog will form in the north and east in light and variable breezes. Lowest temperatures will be between 1C to 6C

Monday will see more sunny spells and well scattered showers with highest temperatures of 9C to 15C, warmest in the west, with light easterly or variable winds.