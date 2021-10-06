The western side of the country is set for a wet week as Met Éireann issue a Status Yellow rain warning for seven counties.

Meteorologist, Liz Walsh, said the warnings are in place due to the prolonged nature of the rainfall.

“A tropical air mass that’s been drawn up by the now ex-Hurricane Sam which is nowhere near us, it’s over the other side of Iceland but what it has done is it’s pulled up this warm tropical air with it and that carries a lot of moisture.

“What’s happening is the band of rain that’s associated with this warm air mass is slow moving and stalled and it looks like over the next few days the western half of the country is likely to see rainfall.

“It won’t be heavy rain all the time but it’s going to be raining in the same place for a prolonged period of time,” she said.

The warning for the north west comes into place at midnight tonight and remains until 3am on Saturday, October 9.

Counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be affected from midnight while the warning will take effect for counties Cork and Kerry at 12pm tomorrow.

There will be prolonged outbreaks of rain with heavier bursts at times, it will be heaviest and most persistent on Friday afternoon and evening. There is also a risk of localised flooding.

Ms Walsh said the rainfall will be highest in mountainous areas which may raise the level of rivers causing issues downstream.

This tropical air mass means temperatures will be unseasonably mild over the coming days, Ms Walsh said: “Temperatures will be quite mild especially at night, they won’t drop below 14C or 15C for many people. It will feel mild so the winter coat is probably not required in the next couple of days.”

Ms Walsh said the east of the country will experience some patchy outbreaks of rain but it will be mainly dry and mild. She said temperatures could reach 18C to 20C in parts of the Midlands and north east tomorrow.