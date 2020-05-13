War of Independence grenade made safe by army bomb squad after discovery in Dublin's Grand Canal

A potentially live grenade from the War of Independence was rendered safe this evening by the army bomb disposal unit.

The grenade, which dates back a century to the 1919-21 conflict, was discovered in the Grand Canal near the Harold’s Cross Bridge off Clanbrassil Street in south Dublin earlier this evening.

Gardai alerted the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit which spent several hours at the scene receiving reports of a suspicious device found in the water

The bridge was closed off to traffic and pedestrians in both directions and local diversions were in place while the unit determined if it was a viable device.

An army spokesman said all historic ordnance is treated as being potentially live, although he could not ascertain if the grenade was still viable before it was rendered safe by the unit.

Although the grenade would have been degraded if it had remained in the canal since the war, he said the protocol is to treat it as a potentially explosive device.

“Because it’s an old one it could still go off,” he told Independent.ie.

“On arrival a cordon was established for the duration of the operation. The item was assessed to be a War of Independence era mills grenade and was rendered safe at the scene. The team departed the scene at approximately 10.30pm,” the army said in a statement this evening.

Online Editors