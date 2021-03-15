Walrus sighting was ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity – but odds are stacked against it surviving in Irish waters

An ecologist who has spent his career recording walrus sightings in Ireland fears for the fate of the tusked juvenile who was spotted on Valentia Island over the weekend.

Dr Don Cotton said there have been at least a dozen sightings of walruses in Ireland over the years – with the first dating back to 1897 – but the majority were glimpses in the water or unconfirmed.

In 1999 another wandering walrus from the Arctic was seen near Old Head in Clew Bay, Co Mayo.

To see clear footage of one on rocks in 2021, still alive, was “probably a once in a lifetime chance”, he told the Irish Independent.

Five-year-old Muireann Houlihan points to the walrus she spotted along the coast of Valentia Island, Co Kerry. Photo: Alan Houlihan/PA Wire

Five-year-old Muireann Houlihan points to the walrus she spotted along the coast of Valentia Island, Co Kerry. Photo: Alan Houlihan/PA Wire

He said local man Alan Houlihan and his five-year-old daughter Muireann are “extremely lucky” they got to witness such a phenomenon.

“It’s probably the best sighting anyone has ever had of a walrus in Ireland,” he said.

“Most of the walruses seen in Ireland were dead, decomposing carcasses or a brief glimpse of someone popping its head out of the water. So to see one sitting out on the rocks, it’s incredible.

“The sad reality is it will probably die. The fact it is so young, it probably hasn’t a clue which direction to go and I doubt it will find its way back home.

"Our walrus is one of thousands, wherever it came from, and the most likely origin is from Greenland. They need a huge supply of shellfish to survive and I don’t think it will get the food it needs here.”

Melanie Croce, executive director of charity Seal Rescue Ireland, said the last confirmed sighting of the walrus was Monday morning and she is urging anyone who spots the mammal to contact them.

“It was last seen swimming out of the channel so we ask for anyone on the coast or in the southwest of the country to keep your eyes peeled,” she said.

“It doesn’t look in super bad condition, but it is exhausted from such a long swim. If anyone does see it please report it. We have trained volunteers lined up to monitor, so please give it space as these are very sensitive species. We don’t want it to be wasting any more energy.”

Ms Croce said more and more Arctic animals have been appearing on Irish shores in recent years, which isn’t necessarily a good thing.

“It is quite rare but it’s not unheard of. There is an increase in Arctic species showing up in Ireland. In the last year there was a ringed seal and a hooded seal, these are animals that are living on pack ice and are losing their homes.

“I would be concerned. Ice is melting much faster than in previous years. Their habitat is changing rapidly and I’m concerned about more of them showing up.”

Ms Croce said the odds are currently stacked against Atlantic mammals as global warming, changing currents and more severe storms are endangering animals.

“So far this year, Seal Rescue Ireland has received reports of 109 dead seals from across the coast of Ireland, and 14 of them were in Co Kerry, with six alone in the past week.

“Although we've been tracking this data for the past five years, 2020 was a recording-breaking year for both seal rescues (170) and dead seal reports (201). We have already received more dead seal reports this year in the first few months than we did for the entire year of 2019, with 103 dead seals in total.

“Please remind readers to be sure to keep a safe distance of at least 100m from any marine mammal resting on the beach and to keep voices down and dogs on a lead, as it can be very dangerous and harmful to approach them.”

