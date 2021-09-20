Walking stick that belonged to Michael Collins to go up for auction next week

A Belfast-based auction house is next week putting up for sale a walking stick that belonged to Michael Collins.

The piece, which has a distinctive silver handle, is one of the main exhibits for Bloomfiled Auctions.

According to RTÉ, there is provenance for the artefact, including a letter gifting the walking stick.

It had come from a family in Northern Ireland, who were bequeathed it in 1941 by relatives in Dublin.

Auctioneer Karl Bennett told RTÉ he had the names of the families involved with ownership of the Collins stick and was certain it was genuine.

They are hopeful of selling the walking stick for up to £10,000 (€11,670) and it’s understood there has been significant interest from collectors.

Intelligence documents dated March 1921 about a forthcoming trip north by Collins are also going under the hammer.

Included in the lot is an arrest order should police officers become aware of his presence in Belfast and Newry.

Mr Bennett told the national broadcaster: "The current owner just felt it was now time to move it on, that it was important that it go to the right place or the right person who's going to exhibit it and tell the story of the man behind it."