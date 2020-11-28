| 6.5°C Dublin

Walk tall: His two brothers are billionaires but Tommy Collison has scaled a greater challenge

Mary McCarthy

WHEN Lily Collison’s third child was being diagnosed with what turned out to be a form of cerebral palsy the outlook must have seemed incredibly bleak.

“I was told by a consultant there was very little active brain but I knew this was not true. I had a very engaged and alert baby – he was the same as his brothers,” she says.

Those older boys, Patrick and John Collison, are today among the world’s youngest self-made billionaires. Their global online payments business, Stripe, is a testament to a combination of intellectual abilities and personal drive that took them from rural Tipperary to Silicon Valley as teenagers.

