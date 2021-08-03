Walk-in vaccination centres attract massive 30,000 mostly young people over Bank Holiday

More than 30,000 people received their first jab at walk-in vaccination centres over the Bank Holiday weekend.

HSE Chief Paul Reid praised the high turnout as “outstripping out expectations by far”.

Almost 40 different centres across the country offered the Pfizer vaccine to those over 16 without the need for an appointment.

Mr Reid described it as an “inspiring weekend” with people of all ages attending, but the majority being young people.

Some 50pc of those in the long queues seen on social media over the weekend were aged 16-17 - 64pc were 19 or under.

“All age groups went through but this initiative makes us beyond proud of younger people. When needed, they once again showed up in numbers,” said Mr Reid.

The HSE is now considering reopening walk-in centres in future due to their huge success and popularity.

The vaccine rollout continues to press forward, as the percentage of fully vaccinated adults in Ireland surpassed the UK this week, and the

HSE prepares to begin vaccinating children aged 12 to 15 in the next two weeks.

The six-millionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be delivered this week, said Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

“ We're nearly at three-in-four adults with full vaccination. Amazing work by all involved,” he said.

As of yesterday afternoon, 177 are in hospital with the virus, 27 of those in intensive care, and an additional 1,352 cases were confirmed.