Waiting times for driving tests soar as plea for extra testers ignored

A PLEA by the Road Safety Authority for extra driving testers to be recruited to tackle spiralling test-waiting times went largely unanswered.

Waiting times for driving tests are now not expected to get back to normal until March 2022 at the earliest – and only if the Government allows recruitment of all the extra testers requested.

Almost 100,000 people are waiting for tests but due to Covid restrictions only essential workers get appointments.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said if restrictions were lifted and it could start offering appointments, the average waiting time for those in the backlog would be more than 20 weeks.

That’s more than double the 10 weeks the RSA says is the maximum customers should have to wait in normal circumstances.

RSA director of driver testing, Declan Naughton, told the Oireachtas Transport Committee the authority asked the Department of Transport last December to sanction recruitment of 80 extra testers to add to the 138 already employed.

Only 40 were sanctioned and they won’t all be in place until June or July. With their help, and the lifting of restrictions, waiting times should fall to 15 weeks by next February.

If the other 40 were sanctioned, it should be possible to get down to 10 weeks by next March or April.

The committee agreed to request the department to approve the additional recruitment without delay.

“We’ve 100,000 people waiting for tests with huge implications for job prospects and huge implications for insurance costs. A learner driver’s insurance can reduce by 30-80pc when they get a full licence,” said committee chair, Kieran O’Donnell.

In addition to those waiting for driver tests, 80,000 people are waiting for theory tests before they can get a learner permit.

Mr Naughton said plans were being made to increase the number of theory tests from 15,000 a month to 50,000 from late next month, presuming Covid restrictions were relaxed by then.

An unknown number have passed their theory test but are waiting to take the mandatory driving lessons with approved driving instructors (ADIs) before they can apply for their full test.

The required two-yearly testing of ADIs has also been suspended because of Covid but their licences to teach are being automatically renewed as they expire.

