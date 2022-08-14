| 13.4°C Dublin

Wage bill for civil servants in Northern Ireland hits £1bn

Calls for ‘value-for-money’ reforms as payroll cost climbs £200m in five years and recruitment rises

Ciaran O'Neill

The annual wages bill for the civil service in Northern Ireland has risen sharply to almost £1bn, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Last year, the amount paid to permanent members of staff in the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) was £994m – a jump of £200m in the payroll bill over the previous five years.

