Wage bill for civil servants in Northern Ireland hits £1bn

The annual wages bill for the civil service in Northern Ireland has risen sharply to almost £1bn, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Last year, the amount paid to permanent members of staff in the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) was £994m – a jump of £200m in the payroll bill over the previous five years.

However, the new figures do not include the cost of employing temporary staff — which means the total NICS wages bill could be much higher.

A NICS recruitment freeze was introduced in 2015 in the face of “significant budget pressures”, but new civil service staff started being recruited again the following year.

The NICS is made up of employees in 10 government departments as well as staff in the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland, the Office of the Attorney General for Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS).

Figures released by the Department of Finance (DoF) following a Freedom of Information request show the money spent on paying NICS staff in the last six financial years.

The money paid out includes salaries, allowances, overtime payments and bonuses. The figures, which only cover permanent employees, exclude NIPS prisons staff, however.

In 2016/17, the overall NICS payroll bill was £793,847,990. This figure has increased each year since and the total for the 2021/22 financial year was £994,650,288.

The information released by the DoF also shows the number of new employees recruited by NICS in the last six years.

In the 2016/17 financial year, a total of 163 new employees were taken on by the civil service. The number of new staff members joining NICS has continued to increase since 2016.

In 2017/18, 355 new employees were recruited by the civil service and a further 395 joined the organisation the following year.

The level of recruitment almost doubled in 2019/20 when 746 new employees were taken on by NICS.

In 2020/21, a further 805 new members of staff started work at NICS, and last year that figure again doubled to 1,612.

Of the new recruits in 2021/22, almost 700 were employed by the Department for Communities. Other government departments to welcome a significant number of new staff members last year were the DoF (248) and the Department of Justice (169).

The new figures show the large number of new recruits last year increased the NICS payroll bill by £30m.

In March 2021, according to DoF figures, the average salary of a NICS employee was £28,422. At the same time, 36 NICS employees were being paid more than £100,000 a year.

The increase in the number of new employees being recruited by NICS in recent years followed an attempt to reduce the size of the civil service’s workforce.

In March 2015, a NICS-wide voluntary exit scheme was launched and almost 3,000 staff left at an estimated cost of £90m in redundancy packages.

A report published in November 2020 by the Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) said the civil service needed to transform how it plans, recruits and manages its workforce if it is to successfully address challenges and deliver value for money.

In the report, the comptroller and auditor general, Kieran Donnelly, said: “It is important to recognise that Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) staff have continued to deliver vital services to the people of Northern Ireland during unprecedented challenging circumstances, including preparing for the exit from the European Union and responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, the NICS is now at a critical crossroads, struggling to deal with providing ‘business as usual services.’”

The Sunday Independent asked the the DoF what steps had been taken to address issues raised in the NIAO report.

In response, a spokesperson said a “fundamental review” of NICS recruitment policy, which includes all methods to fill vacancies and routes into the civil service, was under way.

“The review supports the NICS ambition to open up job opportunities into the organisation,” the spokesperson said.

“To diversify the NICS workforce and attract new talent, over the last two years, high volume open recruitment has delivered supply across critical NICS grades with job-specific appointments and job matching being undertaken.

“Additional apprenticeships schemes, traineeships, and pre-employability initiatives for those furthest removed from the labour market have been created, with the number of student placements on offer doubling and recruitment for a newly developed graduate management programme due to commence in early September.”

The DoF spokesperson said there were 200 “active recruitment competitions” across the civil service at present.