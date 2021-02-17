Vulture fears lead to surge in Ulster Bank customers who may move loan

MORTGAGE brokers and banks have reported a surge in Ulster Bank homeowners making inquiries about switching providers. The mortgage holders fear the bank will announce a shut-down on Friday and that their home loan will then end up in the hands of a vulture fund.



The bank’s parent NatWest has been reviewing its position in the Irish market for five months now, with most analysts expecting the company to announce a slow wind-down of the Irish operation.



Brokers at MyMortgages.ie said they have received an influx of calls from Ulster Bank mortgage holders asking whether they should move their mortgage to a different lender.



Head of credit with MyMortgages.ie Joey Sheahan said mortgage holders want a greater sense of security.



He said no immediate action was required, but this could be the perfect opportunity for thousands of mortgage holders to review their current contract with a view to switching to a better rate.



“Although the future of Ulster Bank is still unclear, even if they do decide to exit the Irish mortgage market, they will still have a duty of care to current customers and obligations to fulfil in that regard, so mortgage holders should not be worried or anxious,” he said.



“That said, it would be prudent to look at this time as a chance to review your current position mortgage-wise – primarily, what rate you are paying, and how this compares to what is currently being offered in the market.”



He said the arrival of Avant Money to the market, which has rates as low as 1.95pc for those with a lot of equity in their homes, had prompted those with mature mortgages to consider switching.



Broker Michael Dowling, of Dowling Financial in Dublin, said new customers were reluctant to take out a mortgage with Ulster Bank because they feared the loan would end up in the hands of a vulture fund.

“They are asking is it safe? Who will own my loan in a year? Will I end up with a vulture fund?”

He said there was a “definite reluctance” for customers to go with Ulster Bank despite it having good home-loan products.

One major Irish bank, which did not want to be named, said it was seeing a surge in inquiries from companies asking about moving their business banking to it.



Ulster Bank has almost a quarter of SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) business banking.



Some of these firms will now be in arrears on loans as repeated lockdowns have meant they have been unable to trade for long periods.



The banker said: “We are seeing inquiries on the business side. They are waiting to see what is announced. There will be a long lead-in if Ulster Bank does decide to close, but people are looking at the options.”



A spokesperson for Permanent TSB said it was seeing a general uplift in enquiries across the board, from both retail and SME customers.



The Irish League of Credit Unions said the likely closure of Ulster Bank and the expected culling of some Bank of Ireland branches meant people should consider using credit unions instead.



Credit unions are well placed to provide a range of banking services including personal loans, mortgages, SME loans, and, in an increasing number of credit unions, full current account and debit card services.

