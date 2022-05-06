Vote count in Stormont Assembly Election will be ‘very long and tense’ – Simon Coveney

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said he thinks it will be “difficult” to form a government at Stormont when the election results are in.

Counting is now under way in Northern Ireland's Stormont Assembly election. A total of 239 candidates are contesting the 90 seats.

Sinn Féin was ahead in the polls ahead of the election, raising the prospect that the party could win the biggest share and take the First Minister's position.

Read More

It would be the first time a nationalist would have held such a position since the foundation of Northern Ireland just over a century ago.

Mr Coveney said this will be a “very long and tense” count because “things are changing in Northern Ireland”.

“I think it will be difficult because this has been a difficult election and indeed, we’ve seen for a number of years now a lot of polarisation on certain issues within Northern Ireland politics,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

“Particularly linked to the aftermath of Brexit, the implementation of the Protocol in Northern Ireland, difficulty with agreeing a way forward on how to deal with the legacy of the past and of course we also have the added complication of a potential at least, change, if you like in the pecking order in terms of the possibility of a nationalist party having the highest percentage of the vote and the highest number of seats although that’s far from certain.”

The Northern Ireland Protocol has cast a long shadow over the election campaign following the resignation of First Minister, Paul Givan, in February in an effort to force the UK government to act over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Unionists object to the additional checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain as a border in the Irish Sea.

Mr Coveney said his job and that of the British Government is to try and find a way of “settling” the issues surrounding the Protocol.

He added that the Protocol was not the “number one” issue in this election, instead issues around health and cost of living were more important among voters.

“So that we can implement the Protocol in the way that it was designed but with a maximum flexibility to take into account the concerns that many people have had in relation to the Protocol,” he said.

“I’m working hard on that I’ve already spoken to Liz Truss in the last couple of days, I spoke to Brandon Lewis yesterday and we expect to be speaking to each other a lot in the coming weeks.

“This isn’t going to be easy and agreements like this don’t happen quickly. As we know in Northern Ireland, the last time the executive collapsed it took us three years to put it back together. We’ve got a lot to do this summer, but I think people in Northern Ireland expect politicians to respect democracy, the results of this election and they want Government functioning and working, solving problems.”

Minister Coveney said if the British Government were to “unilaterally” set aside elements of the Protocol it would cause “significant problems”.

“Let’s not forget, we have an international treaty which is international law, which has as part of it the Protocol on Northern Ireland. Which of course was designed and ratified and agreed by both the British Government and the EU to manage the disruption of Brexit on the island of Ireland in order to protect the peace process,” he said.

The Minister added: “We need to move away now from absolutist positions towards compromise and centre ground where the Irish Government is working in partnership with the British Government and with the European Commission, that’s the approach we’re trying to take and I hope that’ll be replicated in London as well.”