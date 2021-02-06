Von der Leyen let the mask slip in fury at vaccine producer

After the recriminations, the remorse.

The EU’s botched attempt last week to suspend vaccine exports to Northern Ireland has lost the bloc the moral high ground on the pandemic and Brexit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said it “triggered” the Democratic Unionist Party’s political backlash, while Boris Johnson said it “undermined” the Brexit deal.

In private meetings with MEPs this week, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen took full responsibility for the episode.

Her spokesman had previously tried to shift the blame to her trade chief, Valdis Dombrovskis, who, according to several officials, was unaware of last-minute changes to the vaccine legislation that now threaten to unravel the Brexit deal.

To her critics, Von der Leyen’s response is typical of a woman they say has shirked responsibility throughout her career.

“I cannot imagine how President von der Leyen was not aware of what was being introduced,” said MEP Tiemo Wölken, a member of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), Angela Merkel’s junior coalition partner. “However, as soon as the backlash came, she shifted the blame to others.”

What is clear is that Irish and Brexit officials in the commission were sidelined. Blinded by fury at Big Pharma, nobody thought to contact the Irish, British or Northern Irish governments before triggering an emergency clause — the controversial article 16 — in a protocol to the UK’s 2019 exit deal.

“They just didn’t have the reflex to understand the political significance of what they were doing,” said an EU official. “Alarm bells didn’t go off.”

The legislation — drafted in a rush by trade officials, with help from Von der Leyen’s advisors and colleagues in the tax and health departments — bypassed Ireland’s commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, and Michel Barnier’s UK task force.

A senior Irish source said officials involved acted like “a bunch of born-again political virgins” and accused them of “handing the British a stick with which to beat them”.

It is difficult to believe that two of the commission’s seasoned Brexit negotiators — Sabine Weyand, now head of the commission’s trade directorate, and Stéphanie Riso, now a senior adviser in Von der Leyen’s cabinet — were unaware of the significance of the move.

Where was their boss in all of this?

“President von der Leyen only recently reappeared in public in regard to the whole vaccination plan,” Wölken said. “I sincerely hope that she takes this seriously now and starts doing her job properly.”

The backdrop to last Friday’s debacle was the escalating row between the EU and the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is to deliver only a quarter of the vaccines it said it would aim to give the bloc by the end of March.

The EU is livid about the fact that vaccines produced on European soil are still being sent abroad, while AstraZeneca’s plants in the UK are not exporting to the bloc.

Countries including Germany, Belgium and France ratcheted up the pressure last week, threatening national export bans and casting doubt on the efficacy of the vaccine.

“[Von der Leyen] was really under fire to act and show teeth towards the company,” said German Green MEP Anna Cavazzini.

In office, Von der Leyen has become known as a polished if reticent communicator, carefully controlling her message and trusting only a small coterie of advisers.

“There is a gender bias here,” Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts said. “I hear ‘well, she’s centralised, she’s a control freak.’ When a man does that, [we say] ‘Strong leadership; the guy knows where he wants to go.’ When a lady does that, she’s ‘unable to delegate, inept as a leader’.”

Her working and living arrangements are a little unusual, putting her at a remove from the real world. She has a private apartment on the 13th floor of the commission’s Berlaymont headquarters, the behemoth that looms over Brussels’ EU quarter.

It’s “a bubble within a bubble” as German reporter Daniela Weingärtner remarked, or as German newspaper Der Spiegel put it in a scathing article last week, she is like “the phantom of Brussels”.

Her track record as a national politician has not covered her in glory.

A licensed physician, she served as social affairs minister in Gerhard Schröder’s government, and went on to hold the family affairs, labour and defence portfolios under Angela Merkel, his successor.

While she won plaudits for championing paid parental leave, daycare and free school meals, her stint in defence was marred by spiralling procurement costs and a national scandal over unfairly awarded consultancy contracts.

A cross-party German parliamentary committee cleared her of wrongdoing on the consultancy contracts after she blamed her overworked officials.

She was plucked from the defence post in 2019 as the compromise candidate for commission chief, with strong backing from the French for her record on social issues. It was a move that may have saved her career.

German ministers have been criticising her, with vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz telling a cabinet meeting this week she “really screwed up”, according to the newspaper Bild.

But the vaccines farrago does not appear to have put her job in jeopardy — yet. She has the backing of influential MEP Manfred Weber, head of the centre-right European People’s Party, the CDU’s umbrella group.

MEPs, who are the only ones that could topple her, have no intention of doing so, and still back her overall vaccines strategy.

But at a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday, frustrations about vaccine delivery and the Northern Ireland mess boiled over, sources said.

EU officials hope they can move on from the mess, but it will not be easy.

“The commission made a huge mistake, and of course they corrected it fast but I think the damage was done,” Ms Cavazzini, head of the parliament’s internal market committee said.