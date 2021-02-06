| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Von der Leyen let the mask slip in fury at vaccine producer

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Expand

Close

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Sarah Collins

After the recriminations, the remorse.

The EU’s botched attempt last week to suspend vaccine exports to Northern Ireland has lost the bloc the moral high ground on the pandemic and Brexit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said it “triggered” the Democratic Unionist Party’s political backlash, while Boris Johnson said it “undermined” the Brexit deal.

Most Watched

Privacy